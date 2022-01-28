5 possible betrayals at the WWE Royal Rumble

The WWE Royal Rumble is only a day away. The event is known for its surprise returns during Rumble matches. However, it also kickstarts the road to WrestleMania for WWE. Fans can find the breadcrumbs of a few interesting storylines leading to the Rumble.

One way WWE has always started some of its most heated feuds is a superstar betraying a friend or an ally. That's the case this time as well, with several storylines leading to a possible betrayal.

Fans can watch the LIVE coverage of WWE Royal Rumble 2022 on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels on January 30, 2022, from 6:30 am (IST).

With that being the case, let's take a look at five possible betrayals at the WWE Royal Rumble.

#5 Royal Rumble betrayals: Dominik turns on Rey Mysterio

Le Labo Catch @LeLaboCatch C’est pas à Papa que tu vas apprendre à se méfier mon petit Dominik



(Dominik élimine Rey au Rumble)



C’est pas à Papa que tu vas apprendre à se méfier mon petit Dominik(Dominik élimine Rey au Rumble) https://t.co/3mC3Jesplp

Dominik and Rey Mysterio have already shown that they are ready to stand up for themselves in the 30-man match. The two stars have been teasing their split for a while, but it never materialized.

The experienced superstar has undoubtedly taken it as an opportunity to teach his son what to look out for in the rather brutal wrestling world.

Dominik's ambition to step out from under the shadow cast by his father would not do too well if Rey eliminates him from the Rumble. In fact, he might look at it as a personal affront, and that could be the last straw for him.

An infuriated Dominik could then assault and eliminate his father as well, leading to a feud between the father-son duo that could finally see the young man come into his own.

This could even lead to a feud to WrestleMania and ultimately might even be the feud that Rey Mysterio uses to retire from wrestling altogether.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy