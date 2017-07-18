5 Possible but unlikely scenarios that are sure to rock the wrestling world in 2017

Here are five things that, while unlikely, could potentially happen before the year is out.

@Dannycru by Daniel Crump Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jul 2017, 17:49 IST

We want to be shocked!

Like it or not, we live in a time of instantly accessible rumours and speculation concerning professional wrestling. All it takes is the subtlest tweet or social media post to set the internet wrestling community off on a series of articles, counter articles and comments.

Existing in such an environment means it can be difficult for the big wrestling companies to keep things under wraps. The WWE Universe is just more difficult to shock these days compared to years gone by.

That being said, there are certain events in the industry that would still rock the world of wrestling even if they were leaked early. Some scenarios are just so big and newsworthy that no matter what circumstances they happen under, they will be received with a huge amount of attention by all. Here are five such scenarios that could still happen in 2017:

#1 Ronda Rousey challenges for a WWE Women’s Championship

What a rowdy reception this would be.

Of the many UFC athletes Vince McMahon and Triple H would love to tempt over to the WWE, Ronda Rousey would surely be one of the most desirable. A move to the world of professional wrestling also became slightly more possible after it was widely reported that Rousey was in attendance for the Mae Young Classic tournament.

Rousey was allegedly there to support her real life friend Shayna Bazler who is taking part in the classic this summer. Whatever the reason, all parties involved must have known that having one of the UFC’s biggest stars appear at a WWE taping would have set the rumour mills turning like nothing else.

All this renewed speculation has made a Rousey appearance somewhat likely, or at least as likely as it has been for some time. Whether it’s a long-term contract agreement, or just a one off at Summerslam or Survivor Series, seeing Ronda Rousey compete in a WWE ring in 2017 is not out of the question by any means.

If the company does manage to get her on board, it would make sense to throw her immediately at a championship. This would raise the prestige of the belt, having Ronda compete for it or maybe even hold it for a short time. The question is, who should she face?

The obvious choice would be Charlotte, who is generally considered the company’s top female star. She has the abilities in the ring to match up with Ronda and also brings the name recognition with her, making the bout that much more special. Personally, however, a match with Asuka would be the preferred option.

It would be difficult getting her up to the main roster in time, but given the sheer dominance of the Empress of Tomorrow in recent months, a straight match up between these two would feel like the most exciting, if not the most likely.