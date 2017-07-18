Top 10 current WWE superstars and their age when they debuted in the company

At what age did today's top superstars start off their WWE careers?

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jul 2017, 11:13 IST

John Cena made his debut in 2002

Professional wrestling is a funny business these days. It’s not like sports where there is a set career trajectory that you follow. You know, high school basketball, college basketball, the NBA. Logical progression. If you aren't good enough to make it to the NBA at the draft or a few years after that, it's unlikely you ever will. But, that isn't the case with the WWE.

There are a number of talented professional wrestlers who have never stepped into a WWE ring. Look at the likes of Kenny Omega and Kazuchka Okada for the best examples of two such names. They are amongst the best in the world and are quite happy in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Others spend years on the indie scene making a name for themselves before the company comes calling. They then make the jump over to NXT and finally the main roster. Or directly to the main roster if you’re as talented as AJ Styles.

Others still, join up with WWE developmental at a young age and do the logical progression I mentioned earlier. Developmental, main roster. So, what about today’s crop of wrestlers? At what age did they debut in the WWE and what path did they take? That’s what we’re here to find out.

Here is our list of top 10 current WWE superstars and their age when they debuted in the company:

Please Note: We have considered the age when these WWE superstars made their main roster debuts.

#10 AJ Styles – 25 years old and 38 years old

Styles made his second debut with WWE in 2016

Let’s start off with a strange one. AJ Styles made his debut at the age of 25 in the WWE on an episode of WWE Metal and a dark match on an episode of WWE Smackdown. He then turned down a developmental contract and left the company.

Thirteen years later, in 2016, the Phenomenal One made his true debut in the world’s biggest wrestling promotion when he debuted as a shock entrant in the 2016 Royal Rumble match.