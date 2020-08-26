5 possible challengers for Bayley's SmackDown Women's Championship 

Bayley has been the reigning SmackDown Women's Championship for a record 319 days and counting. This past weekend, The Role Model managed to defeat Asuka at SummerSlam in yet another successful title defense, albeit with a little help from her tag team partner Sasha Banks.

Fans have seen Bayley become more and more villainous during her record-breaking reign, be it attacking Kairi Sane backstage, doing whatever it takes to win and even abandoning her best friend and tag team partner when she was calling out of her help at SummerSlam.

Bayley has had both the longest single reign and combined reigns as SmackDown Women's Champion. At the moment, the SmackDown roster is filled with talented women, so it will be interesting to see who will be the next star to challenge Bayley Dos Straps for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

#5 Carmella returns to challenge Bayley for SmackDown Women's Championship

Former 24/7 Champion and inaugural Ms. Money in the Bank Carmella has been absent from WWE TV lately, but will The Staten Island Princess be the next star to challenge Bayley?

The last time that Carmella was seen on television, she was one of six women competing in the Money in the Bank ladder match, which was eventually won by Asuka. Carmella is no stranger to the title picture, and she has also been a holder of the SmackDown Women's Championship after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Charlotte Flair. Carmella enjoyed 131 days as SmackDown Women's Champion before losing the title at SummerSlam 2018 during a triple threat match against Flair and Becky Lynch.

An imminent return has been hinted at for Carmella. The Total Divas star has recently been posting throwback pictures and videos to her time as a champion of The Blue Brand, and clips of her training routine in the gym.

Carmella is a talented member of the roster - could she be returning to challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship soon?