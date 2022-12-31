5 possible challengers for WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair following her surprising return

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown was an epic show filled with memorable moments. Uncle Howdy shockingly attacked Bray Wyatt, John Cena returned to action alongside Kevin Owens, and Ronda Rousey defended the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Raquel Rodriguez.

After The Baddest Woman on the Planet defeated Raquel, Charlotte Flair shockingly returned to WWE television sporting a new theme song and new gear.

She then laid out a challenge to Ronda for a match then and there. Rousey's ego got the better of her, and despite just having a hard-fought bout with Rodriguez, she accepted Charlotte's challenge.

Charlotte Flair then won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Rousey in short order, making her a fourteen-time Women's Champion, excluding her NXT and tag title reigns. The Queen is back and on top of the blue brand once again.

While fans didn't anticipate her comeback, nor such a major victory, it has shaken up the title scene on WWE SmackDown. With a new champion on the brand, who will challenge for the title in the near future?

Below are five possible challengers for WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair following her surprising return.

#5. Ronda Rousey will likely pursue a rematch for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

As noted, Charlotte Flair defeated Ronda Rousey to capture the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. While the win was exciting for many fans and certainly for Charlotte herself, some people are questioning how fair it was.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet had just battled Raquel Rodriguez in an extremely even back-and-forth bout. Frankly, Ronda nearly lost the title before Charlotte even appeared.

An argument could be made that Flair isn't the rightful champion because she defeated an already tired and exhausted opponent. Ronda herself may be making that point in the near future.

The two-time SmackDown Women's Champion will undoubtedly attempt to reclaim the title. Truthfully, Rousey has a solid claim to deserving a rematch. They could clash again as soon as the Royal Rumble.

#4. Xia Li is seeking an opportunity on WWE SmackDown

Xia Li pinning Emma

Xia Li is one of the most underutilized and underrated superstars on WWE's roster. The hard-hitting Chinese superstar was often overlooked on NXT and has suffered the same fate since joining the main roster.

Xia decided to take matters into her own hands a few weeks ago by attacking the team of Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox. She then showed incredible skill and dominance in last week's Gauntlet Match, even though she ultimately came up short.

With Charlotte Flair seemingly a babyface on WWE SmackDown, Xia could be a title contender. She's underrated but also fresh to the main event scene, which would help make things feel different than the status quo. Just working with Flair would help elevate the 34-year-old to a new level, regardless of whether she wins or loses.

#3. Tegan Nox wants to win her first title in the company

Tegan Nox is the finest example of somebody with a never-say-die attitude. She has overcome more during her wrestling career, yet continues to have a smile on her face as she walks out to the ring.

The Girl with the Shiniest Wizard suffered several major leg injuries during her time with NXT. Upon joining the main roster, she almost immediately split up from her tag team partner and was drafted to RAW, where she never competed and was eventually released.

While Tegan's focus is seemingly on the WWE Women's Tag Team Title, her goal is likely to be to win the SmackDown Women's Championship in the future. With a new titleholder on the brand, a new opportunity arises.

Nox could slide into the championship picture and even potentially dethrone The Queen.

#2. Shayna Baszler may be the one to step up to Flair instead

Former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler is likely extremely frustrated. She was ringside with Ronda Rousey on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown and even aided The Baddest Woman on the Planet in defeating Raquel Rodriguez. That hard work was ultimately wasted, however.

When Charlotte Flair made her impromptu challenge to Rousey, Shayna pleaded with her friend not to accept the match. Unfortunately, Ronda's ego was too much, and she didn't listen to her friend and sparring partner.

The Queen of Spades may decide that she has to set things right following Flair's win. If Ronda can't or won't dethrone Charlotte, Baszler could step up and attempt to defeat The Queen for the title.

While Shayna has had plenty of success in the company, she's yet to win a singles title on the main roster. This could be her opportunity to do so while also avenging Ronda.

#1. Liv Morgan defeating Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship could be huge

Liv Morgan as SmackDown Women's Champion

Liv Morgan has been to the mountaintop before. She won the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank and held the title for several months. She will undoubtedly want to reclaim the gold she once held.

If Morgan wants the belt, Charlotte Flair is now her target. This bout could be incredibly interesting. The Queen and Liv have very different personalities, and a feud between them could be epic.

Of course, Charlotte would likely need to re-establish herself as a heel before it could come to fruition.

Not only would Morgan and Flair make for an epic feud, but The Miracle Kid potentially defeating Charlotte could truly establish her as a top star moving forward. Liv flourished with the main event scene in 2022, but 2023 could see her become permanently established as a key figure.

