5 Possible contenders for Asuka's WWE RAW Women's Championship

Asuka has been one of the standout stars of WWE's pandemic era, and she regained the RAW Women's Championship from Sasha Banks at this year's SummerSlam. The Empress of Tomorrow pulled double duty that night, also facing off against Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Asuka first won the RAW Women's Championship after this year's Money in the Bank. The night after Money in the Bank, it was revealed that champion Becky Lynch was relinquishing the title due to her pregnancy, and Asuka was handed the briefcase that had the RAW Women's Championship hidden inside.

The RAW Women's Championship was briefly also held by Sasha Banks, but Asuka was successful in winning it back at their SummerSlam rematch. As Asuka begins her second reign with the title, here are five women who could potentially challenge her to the RAW Women's Championship shortly.

#5 Mickie James

Mickie James has held multiple championships in WWE

After a fourteen-month break from WWE TV, Mickie James made her return this August on RAW. James returned as a face, in contrast to her previous heel alliance with Alexa Bliss. She had a brief feud against the duo of Natalya and Lana after the pair ruined her return segment.

On the most recent episode of RAW, James managed to defeat Lana despite interferences from Natalya, all while RAW Women's Champion Asuka watched on from the commentary table.

In the build-up to the match, Mickie James came to seemingly set a challenge to Asuka before being interrupted by Natalya and Lana. James proved that she was more than capable of going head-to-head against The Empress of Tomorrow for the RAW Women's Championship.

Fans have also seen Mickie James and Asuka square off previously. In 2016, James made the move to NXT when Asuka was the NXT Women's Champion. The pair had an amazing match at NXT TakeOver: Toronto, where Asuka eventually emerged as the winner.

Surely fans would want to see Mickie James going against Asuka once more, as they are both highly talented members of the RAW roster. Seeing James and Asuka clash again over the RAW Women's Championship would surely be an exciting prospect.