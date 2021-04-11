5 possible directions for Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks after their historic WrestleMania main event

Night One of WrestleMania 37 is in the books, with Bianca Belair headlining the show by winning the SmackDown Women's Championship from Sasha Banks.

The whole card was filled with fun matches and moments, but the best came at the very end. For the first time in history, two African-American women main evented a pay-per-view in a title match. It truly was a magical moment.

Belair and Banks were visibly emotional at the start of the match, with the intensity growing towards a thrilling finale. The EST of WWE whipped The Legit Boss with her hair braid before hitting the KOD to stand victorious. She ended WrestleMania Saturday celebrating with the SmackDown Women's Title.

But where will the two 'Mania main-eventers go from here? Will their feud continue, or will they go their separate ways? WWE needs to have a solid plan for Belair for her title reign to be successful, while Banks herself needs to do something worthwhile in the aftermath of the most significant chapter in her storybook career.

Here are five directions Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks could go, either together or apart.

#5 Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks form an alliance based on respect

The opening moments of the SmackDown Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 37 saw Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks become visibly emotional at the history they were about to create. It was a genuine moment, made even better by the roar of the crowd at Raymond James Stadium.

Advertisement

Their match was intense, with the competition levels at a ridiculous high. Both women tried to outdo each other in the ring, with Belair winning the contest fair and square. Banks was also incredible, though. While she was the heel by default, The Legit Boss very much felt like a babyface.

Bonded by this incredible match and moment, Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks could become allies on SmackDown. They can build a proper on-screen friendship rooted in respect. It would be an act of humility from the former SmackDown Women's Champion, following a huge defeat at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Banks and Belair could stamp their authority as the two biggest full-time female babyfaces in WWE, with an agreement between them. It does make sense, considering how big of a deal their WrestleMania match was.

1 / 5 NEXT