5 possible directions for Brock Lesnar following the WWE Royal Rumble 2022

The WWE Royal Rumble 2022 certainly lived up to the hype, with Brock Lesnar's fortunes taking a 180 shift for the better as the event concluded.

Having lost the WWE Championship in unfortunate fashion to Bobby Lashley, The Beast Incarnate kept his relevance in the title scene alive by winning the 30-man Royal Rumble match.

The All Mighty dethroned The Beast for the title after Universal Champion Roman Reigns interfered in the bout and knocked Lesnar out first with the spear and then the WWE title.

This after the referee was accidentally knocked out cold and Paul Heyman betrayed his former ally to turn heel, handing the Tribal Chief the belt which would seal Lesnar's fate.

Not one to take the loss lying down, The Beast Incarnate took his fate into his own hands as he entered the men's Royal Rumble match at number 30.

The former WWE Champion was undoubtedly a man on a mission as he eliminated a host of superstars before encountering the last competitor in the ring, Drew McIntyre.

The Beast overcame The Scottish Warrior by throwing him over the top rope to win his second Rumble match.

With Lesnar all set to headline the main event at WrestleMania 38, things are certainly looking very interesting.

In this article, we look at five possible directions for Brock Lesnar following the WWE Royal Rumble 2022.

# 5 Brock Lesnar and Seth "Freakin" Rollins team up in a match against Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley

A tag team match pitting the babyfaced team of Lesnar and Seth "Freakin" Rollins against the heel champions Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley will be epic.

With both Rollins and Lesnar having lost to Reigns and Lashley respectively at The Royal Rumble, WWE could book this match as a befitting way for The Visionary and The Beast to have their revenge.

This could feature as a special inter-promotional match either on RAW or SmackDown. It will undoubtedly be a bout the WWE Universe would not want to miss.

#4 Drew McIntyre challenges Brock Lesnar to put his WrestleMania championship opportunity on the line

The rivalry between Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar has certainly been one for the ages.

The Scottish Warrior eliminated Lesnar from the 30-man Royal Rumble Match in 2020 and also beat him at WrestleMania that year for the WWE Championship. The Beast Incarnate extracted a measure of revenge at the recently concluded Royal Rumble Premium Live Event by eliminating McIntyre to win the match.

Having been so close to winning this year's Rumble, Drew could look to challenge Brock for the latter's title opportunity at WrestleMania in the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

The bout would undoubtedly be stupendous, much to the delight of the WWE Universe.

#3 Brock challenges for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 38

Having lost to Bobby Lashley in unfortunate circumstances at The Royal Rumble for his WWE Championship, Brock Lesnar will undoubtedly be fuming.

The Beast Incarnate could look to get his title back at WrestleMania 38 when he punched his ticket to headline 'The Showcase of the Immortals' by winning the Royal Rumble.

If Lashley is still champion, then another match between these behemoths at WrestleMania will certainly be worth every cent of the WWE Universe.

#2 A date with Roman Reigns for The Universal Championship beckons for Brock at WrestleMania 38

The rivalry between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns is far from over.

The Tribal Chief interfered in Brock Lesnar's WWE title match against Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble, costing him the championship. In the process, Paul Heyman also betrayed Lesnar when he sided with Reigns.

With that being said, The Beast had the last laugh at the end of the event by winning the Rumble match and putting himself back in title contention to go after Reigns.

At WrestleMania 38, if Brock Lesnar does challenge Roman for the Universal Championship, their battle will undoubtedly be personal with the former not only wanting to decimate Reigns but also Heyman.

#1 Seth "Freakin" Rollins could add his name to the main event picture at WrestleMania 38 for a potential triple threat match

To make matters even more interesting at WrestleMania 38, Seth "Freakin" Rollins could look to add his name to the Universal Championship picture.

This seems more than a possibility as The Tribal Chief retained his title against The Architect at the Rumble after the latter won by disqualification. Roman locked Seth in the guillotine, refusing to let go despite Rollins grabbing the bottom rope.

Once the referee completed his five-count, Reigns was disqualified. The champion then viciously assaulted Rollins with a chair which undoubtedly still keeps this rivalry very hot.

If Brock does challenge Roman for the Universal title and Seth is also in contention, one could see one of the best triple threat bouts ever on 'The Grandest Stage of Them All.'

Edited by Debottam Saha