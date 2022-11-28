WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 was an epic event. The show featured two championship matches, two longtime friends clashing, and even two WarGames matches. The capacity crowd in Boston, Massachusetts enjoyed a fantastic show.

One of the most noteworthy bouts on the card was the Women's WarGames Match. Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, & Mia Yim took on Damage CTRL's Bayley, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai along with Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross.

Following a hard-hitting bout, Becky Lynch won the match for her team by delivering an epic leg drop off the cage onto Damage CTRL, who went crashing through a table. Despite the stable's dominance on RAW, they've been thwarted and their future is in question.

What's next for the villainous stable? Where could they go following their loss at the big show? Below are five possible directions for Damage CTRL following WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

#5. Bayley could recruit a new member to the team

Indi Hartwell

For the longest time, Damage CTRL has dominated RAW and even SmackDown thanks to their numbers advantage. The trio would team up on two or even just one opponent and end up on the better end because of it. While the plan wasn't foolproof, it worked more often than not.

Unfortunately, their plans didn't work at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022. Damage CTRL no longer had the edge in numbers, although they did outsource to Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross. When the odds were even, the heel group failed to succeed.

Looking ahead, Damage CTRL may look to add to their ranks for a better chance at dominating in the future. While both Rhea and Nikki are unlikely to join the group on a regular basis, they could reach out to Indi Hartwell on NXT or even Tegan Nox, who was released last year. Both stars could help the group considerably.

#4. They could hold an open challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team titles

The WWE Women's Tag Team titles had a rough year throughout most of 2022. There weren't many teams in the division and the titles were afterthoughts throughout most of the first half, with Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of the company and leaving them vacant in May.

The belts have since returned and they're far more prominent. They're regularly defended on television and even in the main event of RAW. Still, one lingering issue remains: WWE has done a poor job establishing a competitive division of more than just two or three teams at a time.

Due to not having many teams to battle, Damage CTRL may have to make an open challenge following WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022. This could allow the promotion to instantly slot a new team into the picture while hopefully building others in the background. A makeshift team of some kind could work, as could a team from NXT.

#3. Toxic Attraction could join the main roster and feud with Damage CTRL following WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

Toxic Attraction

Speaking of teams from NXT, there's always a chance that Damage CTRL's next move following WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 will be a rivalry with a stable from the developmental brand. Toxic Attraction's full-time call-up to the main roster feels inevitable and could happen sooner rather than later.

Toxic Attraction consists of NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose and former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Jayne and Dolin briefly appeared on the main roster earlier this year in conjunction with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.

Mandy Rose is also no stranger to the main roster and the group is certainly RAW and SmackDown ready. They could end up interrupting Damage CTRL and challenging the stable. The only drawback to this potential rivalry is that both groups are positioned as heels. Still, WWE could do a heel vs. heel or even potentially turn Damage CTRL into babyfaces.

#2. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai could betray Bayley following WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

Stables don't always last. The reality is that while you have groups like The New Day who stand together through thick and thin, that's an exception to the rule. Most factions ultimately break up. Sometimes they break up due to jealousy; other times a superstar is fired or quits the promotion. Regardless, groups generally don't last.

Damage CTRL is unlikely to be an exception. There are three strong personalities in the faction. Bayley, the defacto leader, has a massive ego and has typically wanted the spotlight for herself. Kai has proven to be sneaky and underhanded. IYO may be the least dastardly of the three, but she's willing to do what it takes to get ahead.

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY are the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in their second reign with the titles. While Bayley had a ton of success in her career, she failed to defeat Bianca Belair and win the RAW Women's Championship. Kai and SKY may see their success and Bayley's failures and compare them. This could ultimately lead to them deciding to kick her out of the group.

#1. Sasha Banks and Naomi could return to feud with Damage CTRL following WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

Sasha Banks and Naomi

Sasha Banks and Naomi are both very much missed by the WWE Universe. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions walked out of RAW back in May and neither star has been seen in the company since. Fans continue to hope the pair will return, but they've yet to do so.

At WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022, fans briefly chanted for The Boss. While Boston has a Banks bias, one look on social media will show how many fans feel similarly. Both former SmackDown Women's Champions are very much missed by fans. Who wouldn't miss such talented stars?

While there is an alleged hang-up on money, Banks and Naomi could end up returning to the company following WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022. If they do, the former tag team champions immediately targeting the current champions makes sense.

Damage CTRL vs. The Boss & Glow could headline RAW and SmackDown and even be a major bout on a future premium live event.

