5 Possible directions for Drew McIntyre following the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble

After being taken out at the WWE Day 1 premium live event by Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss, Drew McIntyre returned for the Men's Royal Rumble match. Drew entered the match as entrant #21 and lasted until the very end when he was eliminated by winner Brock Lesnar.

Back on January 1, Drew McIntyre defeated Madcap Moss in a one-on-one match. However, later that night McIntyre was attacked by Corbin and Moss backstage with a chair and light rig, which ultimately ruled him out of action.

The reason for the attack was revealed to be something that could have been potentially serious. The Scottish Warrior required a scan of his neck to determine whether he required surgery or not to fix the issue. This was caused prior to his match with Madcap Moss and had been a problem for a number of weeks.

Once it was revealed that McIntyre did not require surgery, he was immediately written back into action and entered into the Men's Royal Rumble match.

However, an outstanding feud still remains on SmackDown. The former WWE Champion was feuding with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss, who were responsible for taking him out of action in the storyline. He eliminated them both from the Royal Rumble, but you'd expect seeking revenge to be McIntyre's first port of call when he heads back to the blue brand.

That being said, let's take a look at five possible directions for Drew McIntyre following the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble, in no particular order.

#5 Drew McIntyre will look to seek revenge on Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss on WWE SmackDown

The first thing Drew McIntyre will have in mind upon arriving on SmackDown this week will be to hunt down Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss.

The show could start in explosive fashion with McIntyre seeking out Moss and Corbin backstage. In the past, the pair have tried to hide before, but this time there is nowhere to run from The Scottish Warrior.

The former WWE Champion could give them an all-mighty beating which could then spew out into the arena and into the ring to show that he means business. McIntyre could then repeat the same move both Moss and Corbin performed on him at Day 1 with a steel chair to get one back, particularly on Corbin.

It could then eventually lead to a showdown match, potentially at the next premium live event, Elimination Chamber.

