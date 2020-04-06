5 possible directions for Bobby Lashley after WWE WrestleMania 36

A move to SmackDown? A breakup? What's next for The Dominator?

Looking at the things that transpired at the Show of Shows, here are the five ways WWE could book Bobby Lashley next.

Bobby Lashley and Lana may split soon

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley suffered his second consecutive loss at WrestleMania as he bowed down to Aleister Black last night. The Dominator had made his return to WWE on the RAW episode after WrestleMania 34, and since then, he has been a part of many exciting storylines.

He had an infamous feud with Sami Zayn before picking up a big win over Roman Reigns. Unfortunately, he never got an opportunity to challenge for the world title, but Lashley won the Intercontinental Championship ahead of WrestleMania last year. Soon, he lost the title to The Demon King Finn Balor at the Show of Shows.

According to many fans, that was the last storyline where Lashley looked like a beast. Because after that, WWE inserted him in a rivalry with Rusev, which saw Lana betraying her husband and marrying Lashley. The storyline did not have a perfect end, and without much buildup, WWE announced a WrestleMania match between Lashley and Black.

Looking at the things that transpired at the Show of Shows, here are the five ways WWE could book Bobby Lashley in the new season.

#5. Breakup with Lana

In a way, Lana cost Lashley the match

Bobby Lashley was about to hit Aleister Black with a nasty-looking powerbomb at WrestleMania before Lana asked him to end the match with a spear. Lashley followed her advice, but The Dutch Destroyer countered it with a Black Mass and sealed the deal. This move was an indication that WWE is planning to split the Ravishing Russian and the All-Mighty.

If WWE proceeds in this direction, then we could see Lashley clash with someone on RAW and lose in the same manner. The Creative team would then show some friction between the two, with the duo ultimately announcing a break-up. A change of character is what Lashley wants, and if he parts ways with Lana, he could find himself in the upper mid-card soon.

