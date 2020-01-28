5 Possible directions for Roman Reigns after Royal Rumble 2020

Roman Reigns

The 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view was full of mixed feelings for former WWE Champion Roman Reigns.

Having started off the night with an astonishing win over King Corbin in Falls Count Anywhere surroundings, things quite exactly didn't end up the way 'The Big Dog' would've hoped for, as he decided to enter the Men's Royal Rumble Match later on in the night.

However, despite lasting till the final two, Reigns would eventually be eliminated by the winner Drew McIntyre.

For months now, Reigns has been involved in a feud with King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode on SmackDown Live, however, with this dominant win over Corbin, it now looks like the former WWE Universal Champion can finally move on to bigger things and focus on a bigger picture, as we edge closer to WrestleMania 36.

Drew McIntyre won the Royal Rumble and will possibly challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship.

It is pretty obvious that Roman Reigns will now either have to shift his focus on 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt's Universal Championship, or call out a legend, much like he did with The Undertaker three years ago.

However, despite not being able to win his second Royal Rumble, all is not lost for the former Universal Champion even in defeat. Now that we're officially on the Road to WrestleMania 36, the options for 'The Big Dog' are indeed endless and with that being said, here are 5 possible directions for Roman Reigns in the aftermath to the Royal Rumble 2020 PPV.

#5 Announce his entry into the Elimination Chamber

Will The Big Dog enter the chamber this year?

The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view has always been one of the most exciting WWE events of the year and in the build-up to WWE's biggest PPV of the year, WrestleMania, the Elimination Chamber has always played a vital role in building the credibility of a champion or even a challenger, as well.

Last year, we saw the initial rise of Kofi Kingston from the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, as he eventually went on to defeat Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 and captured the WWE Championship in historic fashion.

Similarly, Bray Wyatt also won his first WWE World Championship at the 2017 Elimination Chamber. Therefore, having Roman Reigns announce his entry into the chamber (and become the first entrant, in doing so) would mean that 'The Big Dog' would have all of his focus on the Universal Championship on the Road to WrestleMania 36.

