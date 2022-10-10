Unifying championships, rivalry with new faction - 5 possible directions for Imperium following WWE Extreme Rules 2022

An epic six-man tag team match took place at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. The Brawling Brutes battled their rivals, Imperium, in a bout that fans will likely never forget.

The Brawling Brutes consists of Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland. Meanwhile, Imperium consists of WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci. The two teams battled in the second-ever Good Old-Fashioned Donnybrook Match at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

The six superstars used anything and everything that wasn't nailed down against one another, including barrels, the ringside table, and shillelaghs. Ultimately, Imperium was defeated, with Giovanni Vinci taking the pin from Sheamus.

With the imposing trio on the losing end, there's a lot of speculation over what comes next for the stable. Will they continue their rivalry with The Brawling Brutes? Could they pursue championship gold or even expand their ranks?

Below are 5 possible directions for Imperium following WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

#5. They could continue their rivalry with The Brawling Brutes after their epic bout at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Sheamus @WWESheamus Last night we played shillelagh golf with Guntapper’s square head. The Brutes are BACK.. We never left. #bangerbros Last night we played shillelagh golf with Guntapper’s square head. The Brutes are BACK.. We never left. #bangerbros. https://t.co/grzzTtoGfy

Imperium and The Brawling Brutes had an epic clash at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. All six men involved in the match had time to shine and fans were rightfully over the moon over the quality of the bout.

Still, WWE Extreme Rules 2022 isn't the only time the faction has squared off. The two groups battled on Friday Night SmackDown last month. Sheamus and Gunther have also had a handful of singles matches.

The rivalry has been going on for a few months now and there's no guarantee that their bout at the WWE Extreme Rules 2022 event was the final time they'll clash.

Most notably, WWE Survivor Series WarGames is right around the corner. With the big event taking place next month, a Men's WarGames Match is drawing near. While Judgment Day, The Bloodline, or some other ensemble of superstars could be involved, The Brawling Brutes and Imperium have a rivalry fitting for the dangerous stipulation.

#4. Kaiser and Vinci could attempt to win tag team gold

The Usos with Paul Heyman

While Gunther is the current Intercontinental Champion, there are three championship-worthy competitors in the stable. If the Good Old-Fashioned Donnybrook Match at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 does mark the end of the six-man rivalry, it may be time for a new direction.

Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci are two-time NXT Tag Team Champions. Beyond their success on the black and gold brand, the pair were also top contenders for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles while they were part of the brand.

Given that the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles are currently unified, there's only one team Imperium can challenge for tag team gold. The Usos have had a dominant reign, but Imperium may end it. Plus, Jimmy & Jey vs. Ludwig and Giovanni could be incredible matches.

#3. Imperium could strengthen their ranks following WWE Extreme Rules 2022

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 wasn't a great experience for Imperium. While the trio of Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci had an incredible match and showed plenty of fight, they ultimately fell short to The Brawling Brutes.

After losing what may be the blowoff to their rivalry with the brawlers, Imperium may decide that they need to increase their ranks. The decision could be logical, as Imperium was a four-man stable in the past.

The obvious choice to join Imperium is Alexander Wolfe. The Dresden Hatchetman was previously a member of the faction and remains a free agent.

A less obvious but fitting alternative could be Timothy Thatcher. He was in the Ringkampf stable with Ludwig and Gunther on the independent scene, plus Imperium attempted to recruit him on NXT in the past.

#2. Gunther could attempt to win the United States Championship

Bobby Lashley

Gunther defeated Ricochet to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship during an episode of SmackDown on June 10th, 2022. Since winning the gold, he's successfully defended the title against Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Sheamus.

While Gunther didn't defend the Intercontinental Title at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, he did defend the belt the night before on SmackDown. He defeated The Celtic Warrior for the second time, firmly establishing his dominance.

Other superstars may choose to challenge Gunther, but there is a chance another route will be taken. The Intercontinental Champion may instead lock horns with WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley. If the two powerhouses do clash, the bout could either be to crown an undisputed champion or simply for bragging rights.

#1. Imperium could target Legado Del Fantasma

Legado Del Fantasma

The season premiere of WWE SmackDown took place just one night before WWE Extreme Rules 2022. While a lot of exciting matches and moments went down, one of the most memorable parts of the show saw a major return and three debuts.

After being away from television for around six months, Zelina Vega returned to WWE programming, and she didn't come alone. Joining Vega were Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wild, and Cruz Del Toro. Legado Del Fantasma is officially part of the main roster.

With another stable looking to impose their will on SmackDown, Imperium may decide to defend their territory against a new threat. Santos Escobar being a former Cruiserweight Champion shows that he's no stranger to gold, so he could be a viable contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

What do you think Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci will do following their loss at WWE Extreme Rules 2022? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : 0 votes