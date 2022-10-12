Challenge a top champion, join a despised stable - 5 possible directions for Karrion Kross following WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre went one-on-one at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. The two imposing stars clashed two months after the former returned to World Wrestling Entertainment.

On the August 5th edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Drew McIntyre was ready to fight The Bloodline when Scarlett shockingly appeared on the ramp. Out of nowhere, Kross blasted The Scottish Warrior with a blow to lay him out on the ringside.

Since returning to World Wrestling Entertainment, Kross and Scarlett have been on a path of dominance that continued at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 as Karrion defeated McIntyre.

With their big clash behind them, what is next for Karrion Kross? Below are five possible directions for him following WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

#5. He could continue his rivalry with Drew McIntyre after the controversial finish at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross had his first main roster premium live event bout at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. The match wasn't a regular contest as Kross battled Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match.

The two stars had a hard-hitting affair that lived up to their rivalry. Ultimately, Scarlett interfered in the match, attacking McIntyre's eyes with pepper spray. After doing so, Kross quickly picked up the win.

While the feud between Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross could be over, it's unlikely The Scottish Psychopath would take a loss like that lying down. Instead, he'll likely pursue a rematch from the big man. The two could collide at Survivor Series or even Crown Jewel.

#4. Karrion Kross could move to RAW to join Judgment Day

The Judgment Day

Factions seem to be taking over WWE. The Bloodline, Legado Del Fantasma, Maximum Male Models, Imperium, The Brawling Brutes, and Hit Row are all on SmackDown alone.

Meanwhile, RAW's most notable stable is Judgment Day. The group of Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest have been dominating the red brand. Their chaotic nature even led to Finn Balor defeating Edge in an "I Quit" match at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

If Kross chooses to join a stable in the ever-changing landscape of World Wrestling Entertainment, the sinister Judgment Day may be the perfect group. His presentation, along with Scarlett, fits the group much more than others, such as Hit Row, The Bloodline, or NXT's Diamond Mine.

#3. He could target Sheamus

Sheamus on SmackDown

Sheamus has had an incredible 2022. His rivalry with Drew McIntyre started the year off strong, but his feud with Gunther and the rest of Imperium propelled the Irishman to a new level.

If his rivalry with Imperium has come to a close following The Brawling Brutes' big win at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, he may need a new foe.

The former WWE Champion fighting with Kross would lead to a great rivalry. The two bruisers could have some hard-hitting clashes that would ultimately help Karrion look even tougher in the eyes of the fans watching at home.

#2. Roman Reigns will need a new challenger after Crown Jewel

WWE on FOX @WWEonFOX



Face-to-face in the ring for the first time ever.



ROMAN REIGNS. LOGAN PAUL.Face-to-face in the ring for the first time ever. #SmackDown , Friday 8e/7c on FOX ROMAN REIGNS. LOGAN PAUL.Face-to-face in the ring for the first time ever.📺 #SmackDown, Friday 8e/7c on FOX https://t.co/B0eDqdlIRy

While WWE Extreme Rules 2022 took place just days ago, fans and superstars are already looking ahead to the next major events. Crown Jewel 2022 is set to take place on Saturday, November 5th, in Saudi Arabia.

Very little has been announced for the show thus far. There's been no indication of whether the King of the Ring and Queen's Crown Tournaments will return. The only bout announced for Crown Jewel is Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

After Roman defeats Logan Paul, he'll need a challenger for Survivor Series WarGames in just three weeks. Karrion Kross made it clear that he wasn't just targeting Drew but Roman as well upon his debut. A major match between the two explosive powerhouses seems inevitable.

#1. He could team up with Bray Wyatt

While WWE Extreme Rules 2022 featured several big moments, the major talking point coming out of the event was the reveal of The White Rabbit. After weeks of clues, Bray Wyatt made his triumphant return.

As the show ended, the arena went dark. The Firefly Funhouse character seemingly came to life before Bray Wyatt walked through a door. He then blew out his lantern as WWE Extreme Rules 2022 ended in an epic fashion.

There's a lot of speculation around the return and what his future holds. Many believe he could be forming a new stable called Wyatt6. If this is true, Kross and Scarlett would be great additions to the group. They have a sinister aura, just like Bray, while feeling slighted by the company releasing them in the past.

