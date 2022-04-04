5 possible directions for Mandy Rose following NXT Stand & Deliver

NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 featured a night of shock, an emotional farewell, and a number of high-profile matches that did more than just deliver.

One of which came in the form of a Fatal 4-way involving Cora Jade, Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray, and the current NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose.

The current title holder has been a thorn in almost every female NXT Superstar's backside for a number of months, and Stand & Deliver looked to be just the event where Rose finally got her comeuppance.

But after the dust settled and the bell rang to signify the conclusion of the match, Mandy was the winner and still the NXT Women's Champion.

So, what's next for the Toxic Attraction leader after yet another successful title defense?

Here are 5 possibilities.

#5. The champ's pride cometh before the proverbial downfall

Mandy @WWE_MandyRose 🏻‍♀️ 🏻 #StandAndDeliver #toxicattraction Today’s the day.. I will retain my @WWENXT Woman’s Championship and continue to run this division!🏻‍♀️ Today’s the day.. I will retain my @WWENXT Woman’s Championship and continue to run this division! 💁🏻‍♀️👊🏻 #StandAndDeliver #toxicattraction

Much like any other wrestling villain, Mandy Rose knows how great she is and never shies away from touting about it. The current NXT Women's title holder has managed to remain champion ever since deafeting Raquel González at Halloween Havoc last year.

Nowadays, if you catch Rose on your TV screen and she's not wrestling, it's almost always guaranteed that you'll be hearing her stake her claim as the baddest in the game in some way, shape, form, or fashion.

When a wrestler stays on top for a considerable amount of time and it seems as though no one can touch them, the success can easily go straight to their head.

Given that Mandy's current persona is already that of the cocky kind, it might just be a matter of time before the champ backs herself into a situation she or her toxic sisters can't get her out of.

#4. Dissension amongst the Toxic Attraction ranks

While Mandy managed to retain her NXT Women's Title at Stand & Deliver, Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne were a different story.

The duo faced a reunited Dakota Kai & Raquel González on the Stand & Deliver kickoff show where they lost the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles.

With the tag team titles no longer in the camp of Toxic Attraction, Dolin and Jayne may very well become too preoccupied with regaining what they lost at Stand & Deliver. So much so that helping Mandy Rose retain her title falls off the radar.

As seen in the past, not having your stablemates' backs is a classic way for a faction to disband in the world of pro wrestling.

If this is the case, don't be surprised to hear Gigi and Jacy airing their grievances about the selfish nature of their toxic leader, Mandy Rose.

#3. Mandy Rose becomes the longest-reigning NXT Women's Champion in history

Asuka currently holds the title of longest reigning NXT Women's Champion at 510 days. Rose is currently nearing 200 days.

Although she hasn't been booked like the undefeated, unstoppable juggernuant that Asuka was; Rose has proven she certainly knows a thing or two about retaining the NXT Women's Title.

Whether it's a matter of mind games, the 3 on 1 advantage, or squeaking out a quick victory in multi-woman matches; she's proven that she's not only an arrogant champion, but a crafty one as well.

There's still quite a while to go and quite a few more feuds between Mandy Rose and breaking Asuka's historic record, but if the current NXT Women's Champion stays on the roll she been riding high on, there's a possibility of it happening.

#2. The saga continues with (at least) one of her Stand & Deliver opponents

Mandy's recent title defense saw her defeat Cora Jade, Kay Lee Ray, and Io Shirai in a Fatal 4-way match at the aforementioned Stand & Deliver event. She did so by waiting for just the right time to hit Io with a Kiss the Rose (running bicycle knee) for the win.

As with all multi-superstar matches, the champion did not have to get pinnned or submitted to lose and neither did the challengers.

Stating that you were never pinned or made to submit in a match despite not winning the championship is vintage pro wrestling. In the case of Cora & Kay Lee, this sentiment rings true and could possibly make for a great argument if WWE plans to go that route.

Want to know what else is vintage pro wrestling?

Claiming that a certain someone can't beat you in a one-on-one bout with no outside interference or fly-by-night shenanigans.

In the case of Io Shirai, this might be a talking point if that's the direction WWE decides to go in.

#1. Mandy Rose meets The Lioness

While it may be too early and she may not get the win on the first attempt, that doesn't mean the feud won't happen sooner than you think. Nikkita Lyons might be a newcomer, but she's already received a great deal of praise from fans and critics alike.

She physically looks like she could dominate just about anyone put in front of her and she's certainly no slouch in the ring. NXT fans have quickly taken a liking to her, which is perhaps the most notable talking point of all.

The Lioness was recently embroiled in a feud with Lash Legend where she even made a guest appearance on her adversary's talk show Lashing Out.

Is it too early for Lyons to pursue championship gold or is The Lioness the next obstacle Mandy Rose must face in the midst of her reign of championship dominance?

