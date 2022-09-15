Former NXT Tag Team Champions return, surprising title challenge - 5 possible directions for Oney Lorcan if he returns to WWE

Could Biff Busick, formerly known as Oney Lorcan, potentially return to WWE? Many fans speculate about his potential comeback after the former NXT Superstar posted a cryptic image on Tuesday night.

Following the end of this week's NXT, the brand seemingly teased a change of direction. The NXT 2.0 logo faded and turned into a brand new white, gold, and black symbol. Many believe the Tuesday night show will revert to what NXT was before its recent makeover. Meanwhile, Lorcan posted the new emblem in a tweet which you can check out below:

While Oney Lorcan's return to WWE is far from confirmed, there's a chance that the star's post could indicate a major comeback. Since Triple H took over his new corporate duties, several previously released stars have resurfaced on the company's programming, including Braun Strowman and Johnny Gargano.

If NXT is transitioning to its former iteration, it may be seeking past talent from the brand, and Lorcan certainly fits that role. If he does return to the promotion, there are several directions the talented star could take. He may return to NXT to help revitalize the brand. He could potentially move to the main roster, and there's even a chance he could help rebuild a division that no longer exists.

Below are five possible directions for Oney Lorcan if he returns to WWE:

#5. He could challenge NXT Champion Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker

Oney Lorcan had some success while in WWE as he was prominently featured on 205 Live and NXT. The Boston Butcher also competed on NXT UK and even on Friday Night SmackDown once while he was under contract.

While Lorcan did win tag gold and had some memorable matches and rivalries, he never reached the top of the mountain on any brand. With NXT UK and 205 Live no longer around, the NXT Championship could be his goal if he returns to his former promotion.

Bron Breakker currently holds the title and has dominated NXT for around a year now. He has defeated some top-tier talent to hold onto the championship, but a strike-fest between him and Lorcan could be memorable for fans.

#4. Lorcan could spearhead a new Cruiserweight division

Santos Escobar is a former Cruiserweight Champion

205 Live was seemingly never given the respect it deserved from fans, and especially WWE. Initially, the style of the brand was too similar to that of RAW and SmackDown as opposed to The Cruiserweight Classic, which helped launch the brand to begin with.

Once the style of the show evolved, it was still held back by being taped after SmackDown in front of tired fans who barely knew the stars involved. Still, the purple brand had many great matches and rivalries. Oney Lorcan was a key member of the show prior to his alliance with Danny Burch.

Today, neither 205 Live nor the Cruiserweight Championship exist in WWE. With Triple H making so many changes, one or both of these things could be reintroduced. Lorcan could lead the division after a potential revival, holding the prestigious Cruiserweight Championship for a notable run.

#3. He could go straight to WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline dominate SmackDown

Friday Night SmackDown is home to some of the toughest bruisers in all of WWE. For proof, look no further than three of its dominant factions. The Brawling Brutes consists of Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch, who love a hard-fought brawl.

Imperium is another bruising trio on WWE SmackDown, consisting of Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig Kaiser, and Gunther. Then there's the most dominant faction in the company, The Bloodline. The Usos can fight, but Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa are especially dangerous brawlers.

Oney Lorcan would be in great company if he returned to World Wrestling Entertainment and joined the blue brand. A hard-hitting feud for the Intercontinental Championship would be thrilling. He could also have a rematch with Drew McIntyre after the two had a great bout on NXT several years ago.

#2. Oney Lorcan could come alongside Danny Burch

#WWENXT #NXTTagTitles THEY DID IT ONEY LORCAN AND DANNY BURCH ARE YOUR NEW NXT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THROW 'EM UP #AndNew @ONEYLORCAN @strongstylebrit THEY DID IT ONEY LORCAN AND DANNY BURCH ARE YOUR NEW NXT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THROW 'EM UP ☝️#WWENXT #NXTTagTitles #AndNew @ONEYLORCAN @strongstylebrit https://t.co/vL0eCCh2DY

Oney Lorcan's greatest success during his time in WWE came when he teamed up with Danny Burch. The Brit-Am Brawlers competed on NXT UK, 205 Live, and NXT during their previous tenure with the company.

In 2020, the pair won the NXT Tag Team Championship by defeating Tyler Breeze and Fandango. While the two had some help from Pat McAfee, it solidified them as a top tag team on the brand. Their match quality and ferocity only further proved how talented they were as a tandem.

If Oney Lorcan returns to WWE, he may not come alone. The Brit-Am Brawlers may show up together and challenge Pretty Deadly on NXT. There's also a chance the two could challenge The Usos on the main roster, which could lead to incredible matches between the teams.

#1. He could go straight to Monday Night RAW

Monday Night RAW has been on the rise over the past few months. Prior to the return of Monday Night Football, the show regularly hit two million viewers each week for the first time in ages. The brand has also seen several big returns and debuts, with stars like Bayley and Johnny Gargano dramatically changing the show's direction.

While SmackDown was once known as the land of opportunity, Monday Night RAW may better fit that description today. The brand is in a stronger position to book up-and-coming superstars thanks to three hours of prime-time television each week.

Oney Lorcan may end up on WWE RAW if he returns to the company. There are several potentially intriguing bouts for him on the brand. He could hook it up with former NXT stars such as Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano or even battle top stars he's not faced off against in WWE, such as AJ Styles and Edge.

With so many potential directions for him, it will be interesting to see if he shows up on the company's programming in the coming weeks.

What do you think Oney Lorcan should do if he does make a big return to WWE? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

