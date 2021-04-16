5 possible directions for Samoa Joe following his WWE release - signs with AEW, risky decision involving his pro wrestling career

In a surprising turn of events, WWE confirmed that they have released Samoa Joe. The news took Twitter by storm, and fans strongly reacted to the same. When WWE confirmed that Joe is off the RAW commentary team, fans were expecting to see him return to the ring and possibly feud with Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 37. Unfortunately, he made his last appearance for the company at the recently concluded pay-per-view.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake.



WWE also confirmed the release of nine other superstars, including Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. Reports claim that none of them can sign with any other promotion until July 14. Many argue that the release of someone like Samoa Joe would be a significant loss. That being said, the Internet is running wild with speculations about his future.

Let’s take a look at five interesting directions for Samoa Joe following his WWE release.

#1 Samoa Joe signs with AEW

Samoa Joe would be a great heel on AEW

As has been the case with several former WWE Superstars, Samoa Joe could also start the next chapter of his pro wrestling career with AEW. He is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining superstars in the entire business today. Joe’s brutal side always accounts for a great spectacle, especially during his intensely personal feuds.

Samoa Joe has held the NXT Championship and the United States Championship in the past. However, he never held the world title in WWE. That would change drastically if Joe decided to sign with AEW. He would pose an instant threat to the company's most coveted prize and can deliver epic feuds with the likes of Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley.

AEW does well in booking the heels of their biggest storylines. It would be a perfect place for Samoa Joe, who plays the villains' role with unparalleled brilliance. AEW also gives its superstars more creative control over their promos, and Joe is exceptionally good on the mic. The promotion itself stands to gain a lot from the signing.

There is no doubt that AEW will try to scoop up Samoa Joe following his WWE release. However, he is still bonded with a non-compete clause for a few months. Joe would see many familiar faces in the AEW locker room, but will things be different for him in a new promotion? There’s a lot for him to consider before he signs with WWE’s biggest rival promotion.

