WWE News Roundup: Last-minute change in WrestleMania match, CM Punk reveals biggest match after return, Biggest backstage influence on Roman Reigns’ title reign (April 15, 2021)

#1 WWE changed the finish of the WrestleMania match between The Fiend and Randy Orton

The Fiend lost a crucial match at WrestleMania 37

At WrestleMania 37, WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss shocked the fans when she helped Randy Orton defeat The Fiend. The latter had a dominant start to the match and did well in keeping The Viper down. However, the closing moments of their match saw Bliss covered in black goo that distracted The Fiend. Orton seized this opportunity to deliver a devastating RKO and sealed his victory.

According to Fightful Select, WWE originally planned for The Fiend to defeat Randy Orton. However, this result was changed at the last minute. It appears that Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard made the call, and as of this writing, there are no plans in place for a ‘gimmick’ match in the future.

#2 CM reveals his biggest match if he returns to WWE

CM Punk discusses the biggest match if he returns to WWE

CM Punk’s return to WWE is one of the most ambitious predictions circled amidst the pro wrestling fans. He recently revealed the ‘biggest possible match for CM Punk’ if he does return. The former WWE Superstar feels that facing Triple H will account for a 'big' match upon his return. It’s no secret that these two were engaged in a personal conflict when Punk was still in WWE. He also thinks that their in-ring encounter would make a lot of money. Here’s what CM Punk had to say:

“From a creative mind standpoint, stepping back and looking at the landscape of everything, there are people in WWE that I have wrestled before that maybe, in a certain situation, could be interesting. There’s also the business side of things. What’s the biggest possible match for CM Punk? I think there’s Kenny Omega on the one side. And, you know, unfortunately, ironically enough, for me to go back to WWE, who’s the biggest match for me? It’s probably Triple H. That’s ironic because it’s nothing I’m interested in. It’s just what it is. Am I going to be a businessman and say that’s the match, that’s the big-money match? Well, it’s not my money, so it’s not for me to say.”

Both Punk and WWE appear to have grown soft in their respective stances now. Triple H had previously stated that they are open to working with CM Punk again. While Punk has never fully shown interest in returning, he often teases the possibility with utmost subtlety.

