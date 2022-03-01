5 possible directions for Sasha Banks following WrestleMania

She's back! In case you missed it, the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown featured the return of The Boss, Sasha Banks. She took on Shotzi and won the match after locking in her signature Bank Statement submission.

Following that, Naomi entered the ring and announced that she and Sasha are now gunning for the WWE Women's Tag Team titles. Carmella and Queen Zelina accepted the challenge the following week on Monday Night Raw.

Now that two-thirds of Team B.A.D. have reformed and WrestleMania is right around the corner, it wouldn't be outlandish to assume that The Boss & The Glow will walk out of The Show of Shows with the tag titles.

But, of course, this is wrestling. No one should ever assume anything is out of the question until it happens in the squared circle.

With that in mind, here are five possibilities for Sasha Banks after WrestleMania 38.

#5. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi

While the two have clashed several times in both multi-woman and singles matches, the WWE Universe is yet to see Sasha Banks and Naomi embroiled in a legitimate feud.

It's quite possible that their alliance will be short-lived and The Boss winds up crossing her long-time tag team partner. Although she's had quite a bit of success in the tag team division, Sasha has never been known to keep a tag team partner for long without some form of betrayal occurring.

While it wouldn't exactly be shocking, if this is the direction WWE plans to take The Boss after WrestleMania, it would definitely make for a dynamic storyline.

#4. Sasha Banks & Naomi continue their feuds with Sonya Deville & Shotzi

It seems as though the Naomi/Sonya saga has ended for the time being.

If it hasn't, then perhaps it's for a reason. Keep in mind that Shotzi and Sasha were feuding before the latter went down with an injury. Also, note that Sasha was somewhat involved in the Naomi/Sonya feud a few months back.

It wouldn't be surprising if Sonya makes an attempt to thwart Naomi and Sasha's goal of becoming tag champs in the coming weeks.

Who's to say that WWE doesn't tie both feuds in with each other, culminating in a tag team match with a special stip added? For example, if Deville's team loses, she no longer has any power.

#3. Sasha Banks & Naomi reign over WWE's women's division

While this alliance may seem out of the blue, Sasha, Naomi, and Tamina once made up a stable known to the wrestling world as Team B.A.D.

Although they were a prominent trio, the faction never got a chance to win the WWE Women's Tag Team titles, as the titles weren't established at the time.

If they win the titles at WrestleMania 38, Naomi could have a massive career resurgance. And Sasha will finally get a victory on WWE's biggest stage; something that's surprisingly eluded The Boss over her historic career.

#2. Sasha Banks is in hot pursuit of a WWE Women's title...as always

Despite her status within the company, there are still quite a few fans who feel Sasha Banks hasn't been booked correctly since her main roster debut in 2015. And for good reason.

Banks is a multi-time WWE Women's Champion, but she never successfully defended the title until her feud with Bayley in 2020.

She's been involved in a number of history-making matches that shaped the foundation of the women's evolution, but you can count the number of times she's won said matches on one hand.

Regardless, Sasha is usually to be found somewhere in the title picture. Whether flying solo or running in tag team storylines with Bayley as The Boss 'n' Hug Connection/The Golden Role Models, Banks seems drawn to gold.

It wouldn't come as much of a surprise if we see 2 Beltz Banks once again in the near future.

#1. Sasha Banks vs. Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus @trishstratuscom #LegitStratusfaction When he says you & @SashaBanksWWE are his fav wrestlers and asks can you do the Sasha Banks pose.... um, yah, I can. But he can also ask Sasha if I can When he says you & @SashaBanksWWE are his fav wrestlers and asks can you do the Sasha Banks pose.... um, yah, I can. But he can also ask Sasha if I can 😏 #LegitStratusfaction https://t.co/nawPkqhYMl

In the spirit of fantasy booking, there's still the possibility of that long-awaited, highly anticipated Sasha Banks/Trish Stratus match taking place.

Staredowns and tag team matches are all well and good, but sadly, that's the closest the WWE Universe has ever gotten to a Stratus/Banks feud thus far.

Though she retired from full-time competition at Unforgiven in 2006, Trish has made several short returns to the ring, proving time and again that she hasn't lost a step in the squared circle.

Whenever the day comes for these two superstars to face off for real, that match is sure to be one for the ages.

