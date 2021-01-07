5 possible directions for Sonya Deville on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville made her surprise return to the company on the new year's first SmackDown.

Before her departure, Deville was one of the most talked-about WWE Superstars in the company. Deville executed her character shift perfectly during the feud with Mandy Rose. Deville's promos were passionate, emotional, and expertly delivered.

For four months, Deville was absent from WWE because she lost a loser leaves WWE match at SummerSlam against her former partner and best friend, Mandy Rose. However, in real life, she had to recover from a horrific stalker and home invasion case and appear in court to testify against him, which thankfully led to his persecution and incarceration.

Her return on last week's SmackDown was brief but impactful. She looked every bit the superstar she is destined to be, donned in a suave and stunningly cool suit. Deville strode through the backstage corridor with the confident swagger of someone with purpose and meaning, yet surrounded in mystery and intrigue.

Deville returns to an advantageous position in which she takes her career in serval different directions. In this article, we will look at five possible directions for Sonya Deville on SmackDown.

#5 Sonya Deville comes back to SmackDown as a babyface

Sonya Deville could be WWE's next big babyface.

After her traumatic real-life situation, Sonya Deville's return has some significant babyface credentials in the eyes of many fans. WWE and Deville could capitalize upon this and give her a run as a babyface. If this were to happen, it would be Deville's first face run in the company.

Ever since Deville ran in NXT, she has been portrayed as a heel. Her tough demeanor, badass look, and MMA background give her a heel edge. Deville remained a bad girl in the trio Absolution and then as the tag team Fire and Desire.

Her stock rose drastically in 2020 when she went turned mega-heel in her breakup and feud with Mandy Rose. As this unchained heel, Deville was incredible and it made her unforgettable.

A babyface run for Sonya Deville would be new ground for both her and WWE. SmackDown is crying out for a top-level babyface, and judging from her past success, Deville would excel in this role.

Mix the buzz of her return with her attitude, edge, and Oscar-worthy promo ability, and Sonya Deville could be the perfect WWE name to become a Becky Lynch-level megastar.