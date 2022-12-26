Major change to presentation, long-term title reign - 5 possible directions for WWE RAW's Austin Theory in 2023

Austin Theory had an up-and-down year on WWE RAW in 2022. On paper, he had a great year. He won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match and even had a bout at WrestleMania, wrestling Pat McAfee and interacting with Stone Cold Steve Austin. Theory is also a two-time United States Champion.

Unfortunately for the young star, he also lost a lot. He spent much of the early part of the year as Vince McMahon's golden boy who only won thanks to the boss. He then lost constantly throughout the summer and fall. Theory even failed to successfully cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

Still, the WWE RAW star is now reinvigorated with a renewed push. He's picking up big wins regularly while also being given promo time on a consistent basis. There's reason to believe that he'll manage to have an even bigger 2023.

What might the young star do in the next year? He could go on to have a long title reign, challenge the biggest star in the company, or even make a shocking turn. While there's no telling what he'll do for sure, some options feel more likely than others. This article will take a look at several major directions his career may take in the next calendar year.

Below are five possible directions for WWE RAW's Austin Theory in 2023.

#5. He could hold the United States Championship on WWE RAW for the full year

It could be argued that the best thing about the Triple H era so far is the added relevancy and legitimacy given to both the United States Championship and the Intercontinental Championship. Both titles mean far more than they have in a long time.

Austin Theory is a two-time United States Champion, currently still in his second reign. He won the title at Survivor Series WarGames and there's a chance that he'll hold the belt throughout the entire 2023 calendar year.

Several NXT and NXT UK stars have held titles for over a year under Triple H's watch and Roman Reigns has been world champion for over two years. There's little reason to doubt that this new, more serious Austin Theory will be able to hold the title for a long time to come.

#4. He could challenge Roman Reigns

WWE's top dog, Roman Reigns

The United States Championship is arguably the second-most prestigious championship men can win. While the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is certainly the top prize, the belt is rarely seen on WWE RAW and is almost never defended on television.

The United States Championship is regularly on WWE RAW and is positioned as being an extremely important title. Still, despite its newfound importance, it will always play second fiddle to the titles Roman Reigns currently carries. Theory undoubtedly knows that and likely has his eyes on the prize.

While A-Town's Finest has acknowledged that he knows beating Roman is close to impossible, his ego may outmatch his brain and he could challenge The Tribal Chief in 2023. While Theory's chances against The Head Of The Table appear to be thin, he is proving himself to be a serious high-level athlete. 2023 could be the year he breaks out to the top of the card.

#3. Austin Theory could become a babyface

Austin Theory is one of the most despised stars in WWE. Many on social media can't stand the WWE RAW star, and live fans often shower him with a chorus of boos. Despite that, there is a chance he could turn babyface in 2023.

When Austin continually lost each week on WWE RAW, some fans became upset. They would comment on the company's social media that a star in the making shouldn't be losing so often, insisting he has main event potential.

While Theory's losses were seemingly all part of a bigger plan, social media users coming to his defense showed that the young star has a budding fanbase. If he puts in the work and earns the respect of the WWE RAW audience, Theory could potentially become a babyface in 2023.

#2. Theory could move from WWE RAW to SmackDown

Friday Night SmackDown

For many years, WWE RAW was the flagship show for World Wrestling Entertainment. The show first debuted in 1993, marking almost 30 years of Monday's top wrestling program. Still, it can be argued that SmackDown is now the "A" show.

The blue brand is on FOX, which has the overwhelming advantage of being on Network television. Naturally, it boasts higher viewership on an almost weekly basis. While there are pros and cons to competing on both shows, wrestlers typically want to be on the program that has the most eyeballs and that's currently Friday Night SmackDown.

Theory may end up on the blue brand in 2023, especially if there's a draft. This opens him up to fresh adversaries such as Gunther, Ricochet, LA Knight, Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and Santos Escobar. Plus, he could potentially pursue the Intercontinental Championship.

#1. He could lead a stable

Austin Theory with Alpha Academy

Stables are all the rage in World Wrestling Entertainment. RAW has groups such as Damage CTRL, The O.C., and Judgment Day. SmackDown has Hit Row, The Viking Raiders, Legado del Fantasma, The Brawling Brutes, Imperium, and The Bloodline. Even NXT has Diamond Mine and previously had the Toxic Attraction trio.

With so many groups forming, it would only make sense for someone like Austin Theory to read the tea leaves and decide he'll need to do the same. Leading a group offers him protection from other stables while also potentially giving him an edge over those they may outnumber.

Two immediate candidates who could work alongside Theory are Otis and Chad Gable. The trio teamed together often earlier this year and seemingly developed some kind of professional relationship. Could it morph into a fully fleshed out stable in 2023?

