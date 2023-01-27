5 Possible directions for WWE Superstar Madcap Moss in 2023

WWE SmackDown Superstar Madcap Moss broke out on his own in 2022, turning into a babyface and ditching Baron Corbin. However, as a solo act, Madcap began to fall out of the spotlight. Moss has put over Karrion Kross in recent months, losing to him in every one of their televised matches.

Madcap used to be a regularly-featured act on WWE programming as Corbin's sidekick and jester. In late 2022, WWE paired Moss with his real-life girlfriend Emma, and the two have teamed up in mixed tag team matches. Although they've been successful in house show matches, they lost their first televised match together against another real-life couple, Karrion Kross and Scarlett, on the first SmackDown of this year.

Moss has only wrestled three matches in 2023, winning two untelevised bouts and losing in the aforementioned mixed tag match on SmackDown. What's next for this WWE Superstar? In 2022, Madcap won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, but what about 2023? Without further ado, let's look at five possible directions for Madcap Moss this year.

#5. Madcap Moss is drafted to WWE Monday Night RAW

There have been no official announcements regarding the WWE Draft in 2023 yet, but it's rumored to go down sometime after WrestleMania 39. Madcap Moss is currently struggling to find a weekly spot on the blue brand, so sending him to RAW could be the reboot he needs to put his wrestling career back on the right track.

Madcap may even be joined by his girlfriend Emma, who could also be drafted to Monday nights in 2023. This would give Moss and his love interest a fresh start on WWE's flagship show.

#4. Madcap & Emma become good friends with Rey Mysterio

What Moss, Emma, and Rey Mysterio all have in common is that they've all been targets of Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Given that they have common enemies, it would make sense for Rey to join forces with Emma and Madcap and possibly spark a friendship.

Kross and Scarlett have seemingly moved on from Emma and Madcap on WWE programming, but their beef could be revisited during Karrion's feud with Rey. Mysterio might need allies to fight off the former NXT Champion and his wife. The Masked Superstar may also need allies if and when Judgment Day comes to torment him again. After all, the story between Rey and Dominik hasn't met its conclusion yet.

#3. Madcap Moss goes down to WWE NXT

The black-and-gold brand isn't just a place where WWE showcases their developmental talent. The brand is also a place where WWE Superstars go to revitalize their careers. Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Dolph Ziggler, Mandy Rose, and The New Day have all used this brand to breathe new life into their respective careers.

Madcap Moss could be the next WWE Superstar to head down to NXT to boost his career and get the WWE Universe talking about his character again. Moss may even find himself in title contention on the black-and-gold brand. Much like Ziggler, Balor, Rose, and New Day, Madcap might find himself with gold around his waist in Orlando.

#2. Madcap Moss becomes the hired muscle & jester for "The Don" Tony D'Angelo in NXT

If Moss heads down to NXT, he might bring back his comedy routine, but this time as the jester and goon of mafia boss Tony D'Angelo. Joe Pesci seemingly had a problem with being called "a funny guy" in Martin Scorsese's hit film Goodfellas, but Moss may take that remark as a compliment. WWE can even allude to that theatrical moment from Scorsese's mafia movie during a future segment involving Madcap and D'Angelo.

Moss initially became popular with the WWE Universe as a result of his comedic gimmick with Happy Corbin. Madcap can reignite his humorous side as the light-hearted sidekick of the NXT mafioso. Moss can tell a corny joke before carrying out a hit for The Don.

Madcap's sense of humor may even improve the morale of Tony and his mafia family. Moss could even help D'Angelo win gold like the North American Title or the NXT Tag Team Championship, titles which Tony has tried to win but failed. But there's also a chance that Moss' involvement with D'Angelo could turn south, resulting in Madcap getting "whacked" and/or fighting with Tony and his family.

#1. Madcap Moss joins forces with Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs

On January 21 and 22 of 2023, Madcap teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura and Braun Strowman to defeat Imperium in untelevised matches. This was Moss' first two victories of the new year, and it's possible that Moss' partnership with Nakamura could carry over to WWE programming sometime in the near future.

Nakamura's hypeman, Rick Boogs, sustained an injury during last year's WrestleMania match against The Usos. Rick is currently training for a comeback, while Nakamura hasn't had a match on WWE television since losing to Santos Escobar in November 2022 during the first round of the SmackDown World Cup.

When Nakamura and Boogs return to TV, it's possible that a third man could join their group. As a trio, Shinsuke can focus on going after singles gold like the Intercontinental Championship while Boogs and Moss go after the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Recommended Video Check out 36 Amazing stats and facts from 36 years of the WWE Royal Rumble

Poll : 0 votes