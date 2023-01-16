WATCH: Injured SmackDown star teases his rumored WWE return 

After being out of action for more than nine months with a severe injury, WWE Superstar Rick Boogs has posted a series of videos updating fans on his ongoing rehabilitation.

Last year at WrestleMania 38, Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura locked horns with The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Unfortunately, Boogs suffered a quad and patella tendon tear after attempting to lift both his opponents on his shoulders.

The 35-year-old has not been seen by fans since suffering the brutal injury. Boogs recently posted a series of videos on his YouTube channel showcasing the physical improvements he has been able to make.

Check out the full video below:

Before his injury, Boogs established a great connection with the WWE Universe. The star's fun guitar-playing and infectious personality resonated with many fans.

Rick Boogs on teaming with Shinsuke Nakamura in WWE

Rick Boogs and Nakamura's tandem seemed like an odd pairing back in 2021. However, they quickly became one of the most popular duos on SmackDown, with both men finding a new side to their on-screen personas.

During a recent interview with Give Me Sport, Boogs spoke about his relationship with Shinsuke Nakamura in and out of the ring.

"I love Shin," Boogs said. "Shinsuke's like, he's like a father figure to me now. He's like a mentor. Anything that we have going on, I always like to get his two cents. Whether it's TV, whether it's live events, tag matches, singles matches for me, character stuff, all of that. I always run it by him. I want to get his feedback on it, because he's extremely seasoned. He's been through it all. It's very helpful for newcomers like me to have such a great mentor." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Since Boog's unfortunate injury, Nakamura has returned to singles action in WWE. He has had some stellar matches against top opponents like Gunther and Santos Escobar.

Were you a fan of the Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura pairing? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

