WWE Summerslam 2017: 5 Possible endings to John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

John Cena will take on Baron Corbin this Sunday! Here are 5 possible endings to the mega-match.

by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 17 Aug 2017, 09:20 IST

John Cena hasn’t won a match at Summerslam since 2010

At Summerslam, the face that runs the place will go toe to toe with the Lone Wolf himself. The two WWE superstars will face off in a match that seems to have been put together hastily because of John Cena’s hectic part-time schedule.

The two have had a few run ins on SmackDown over the course of the year but a feud has never been established, until as of recent. The only common ground they share is that they’ve both been beaten clean by Shinsuke Nakamura in 2017. Besides that, it’s almost a mismatch, but sometimes the unlikeliest of combinations can create classics.

Here are 5 possible endings to John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

#5 Corbin squashes John Cena

Baron Corbin joins John Cena & Damien Sandow as the only men to have not successfully cashed in MITB

After all the shenanigans that took place on SmackDownLive, there is now a newly added element of steel to this feud. Baron Corbin has now become only the third man in history to not successfully cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase. Such a devastating occurrence can send a man to the ends of the earth in despair.

SmackDown closed with an incensed Baron Corbin staring down at a jovial John Cena. All of a sudden, Corbin has a legit reason to hate and gun for John Cena. In order to restore equilibrium, Corbin must get his own back by humiliating the 16-time world champion back.

Corbin squashing Cena through uncontrollable rage would provide shock value and restore Corbin's character to the WWE Universe. And there's no better place than Summerslam for that to take place. It will also continue John Cena's SummerSlam losing streak that he's had since 2011.