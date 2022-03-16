5 possible endings to WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania is the grandest event on WWE's calendar. It's where legends return and new stars are born. The company plans spectacular matches and moments for the event each year.

This year's Show of Shows is just around the corner and is touted to be the most stupendous edition yet. Fans will see top superstars like Becky Lynch, Edge, and Ronda Rousey compete for glory and vengeance.

With this year's 'Mania taking place across two nights, there will be two main events featured. As of now, the "Winner Take All" championship unification match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar is set to close out the second night.

The company may have planned multiple endings for the show to ensure premium quality. In this list, we'll explore five possible endings to this year's WrestleMania.

#5. Bianca Belair finally defeats Big Time Becks

The EST of WWE hasn't got her revenge on Becky Lynch

Although the most probable main event for the first night is Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship, fans seem more interested in the heated feud between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch. This might influence the promotion to change the first night's main event.

At SummerSlam 2021, Lynch make a shocking return and defeated Belair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. The rising star hasn't had the opportunity to face Big Time Becks in singles competition since then.

The EST of WWE has been unstoppable since winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match and she might get booked to become the new champion. If that happens, the main event of The Show of Shows is the perfect place.

On April 2, Bianca Belair might finally defeat her arch-rival to become the new RAW Women's Champion.

#4. The Baddest Woman on The Planet defeats The Queen after an amazing battle

Will Ronda Rousey dominate Charlotte Flair once again?

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair have been feuding against each other for a long time - years, in fact.

Flair, Rousey, and Lynch were the first women to ever main event The Showcase of the Immortals when they battled it out in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 35. Lynch won that night and became Becky Two Belts, but the story between these women was far from over.

Ronda Rousey made her own return in January and won the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. She chose to challenge Flair and has promised to rip her arm off with the armbar on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Queen has been the champion for a long time and fans have gotten bored of her title reign. The Baddest Woman on The Planet defeating her to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion is a moment ideal for the main event of The Show of Shows.

#3. The Beast Incarnate reigns supreme at WrestleMania 38

Could Brock Lesnar surprise the fans once again?

As noted earlier, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are set to headline WrestleMania Sunday in a championship unification match. As much as it seems like Roman Reigns will win the bout, there is a fair chance of The Beast taking the win.

Brock Lesnar's current persona is arguably the best version he's ever portrayed. Over the last few months, he's cut amazing promos and put on incredible matches. He's also started to appear more frequently, which is a good sign if he is to become the unified champion.

This version of The Conqueror winning the title will surely create a show-stealing moment to be remembered for years to come.

#2. Cody Rhodes finally returns to WWE

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo WWE apparently wants fans to know that Cody Rhodes is coming soon wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/wwe-a… WWE apparently wants fans to know that Cody Rhodes is coming soon wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/wwe-a… https://t.co/41K4L620si

Cody Rhodes left All Elite Wrestling last month and has been trending ever since. He is rumored to be returning to WWE, but that hasn't happened yet. The company could be saving it for the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The American Nightmare was expected to return on the Jacksonville episode of RAW, which unfortunately didn't happen. Now that not many fans expect him to make a comeback, booking his return for the Showcase of the Immortals is a smart move to thrill the audience in Texas.

Cody Rhodes confronting the new Unified Champion will instantly establish his contention for the title, which will be good news for the fans who've awaited his main event run for a long time.

With his skills and star power, Cody Rhodes may also become the Unified World Champion in the future.

#1. Finally... The Rock comes back to WrestleMania

JTE @JTEonYT Do you think we will ever see Roman Reigns vs The Rock? Do you think we will ever see Roman Reigns vs The Rock? https://t.co/xfcjyQKKLB

One of the greatest WWE legends of all time, The Rock, has been absent from the company for a very long time now. Fortunately, his infrequent returns tend to happen at The Show of Shows, and we have one just around the corner.

If The Great One manages a surprising comeback at this year's event, fans might get to see a brief confrontation between him and his cousin, Roman Reigns. The match between the two is rumored to take place at next year's WrestleMania in Hollywood.

The People's Champion previously confronted John Cena at WrestleMania 27 to set up a match for the next edition of the Show of Shows. If history repeats itself, fans may finally see The Rock return to WWE to confront The Tribal Chief.

How many of these endings do you expect on April 2nd and 3rd? Sound off in the comments section below!

Interested in learning about 5 superstars who could confront the new Unified World Champion? Check them out right here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell