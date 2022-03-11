5 Superstars who could confront the new Unified World Champion at WWE WrestleMania 38 - A Legend, a rival, or a returnee?

WWE's WrestleMania is the biggest show in the pro-wrestling industry. A two-night event, consisting of some of the best matches possible each year.

This year's show will be held in Texas, showcasing what is touted to be the biggest match in the event's history. The Universal Champion Roman Reigns will battle WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a "Winner Take All" championship unification match.

As the match is set to main event the show, the company may have planned a surprise confrontation between the new unified champion and his next challenger. This challenger could be a legend, a returnee, a rival, or even a debutant.

Here, we have five superstars who could confront the new Unified World Champion at WrestleMania 38.

#5 Seth Rollins could challenge for the title

The Visionary could rekindle his incomplete rivalry at WrestleMania 38

Seth Rollins is currently one of the most important stars in the company. He's also one of the absolute best in the world when it comes to in-ring ability.

Interestingly, Rollins has a long history with Roman Reigns. He currently doesn't have a fixed match for the Show of Shows, so he might just confront the new champion to send a message.

At Royal Rumble 2022, The Visionary defeated Reigns via disqualification, which makes one thing clear - their rivalry is far from over. His return to challenge for the Universal Title makes perfect sense.

Also, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar main evented WrestleMania 31 where Rolins became the new World Champion. History repeating itself will be amazing to see.

#4. Bobby Lashley might come back sooner than expected

Lady Charlotte @LadyCharlotte01

Bobby Lashley def Brock Lesnar.



A fact that'll never change 🤌 The Block out the noise History books will show:Bobby Lashley def Brock Lesnar.A fact that'll never change 🤌 The #AllMighty era continuesBlock out the noise History books will show:Bobby Lashley def Brock Lesnar.A fact that'll never change 🤌 The #AllMighty era continues ❤ Block out the noise https://t.co/WuhnyFfKw1

Bobby Lashley is one of the most dominant superstars to ever step into a squared circle. He has had two incredible reigns as the WWE Champion.

At Elimination Chamber 2022, his title reign met its end as he wasn't fit to wrestle in the Elimination Chamber match. Brock Lesnar eventually won the contest to become the new champion.

Although some reports say that Lashley will take months to make his return, he might shock the fans by confronting The Beast if he defeats his opponent at the event.

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar's rivalry is far from over. The All-Mighty's return to reclaim his title at WrestleMania will be an amazing scene to witness.

#3. John Cena might surprise fans with his return at WrestleMania 38

John Cena might confront the new unified champion

John Cena is one of the most beloved WWE stars of all time. The famous Hollywood actor makes sure to return for a few matches each year to entertain his fans.

At SummerSlam 2021, Cena lost to Roman Reigns after which he was assaulted by the returning Brock Lesnar. This created the perfect scenario to build a triple threat rivalry.

If Reigns and Lesnar are to continue their ongoing feud, inserting John Cena into the mix will make things even more interesting. His presence will add to the value of the battle and might result in his 17th World Title victory.

The Leader of the Cenation confronting the new Unified World Champion is a moment perfect for the Grandest Stage of them All.

#2. Cody Rhodes might confront the new Unified World Champion at WrestleMania 38

Tarhon👑☝🏾 @legit_rko The Cody Rhodes beating Roman Reigns agenda has begun The Cody Rhodes beating Roman Reigns agenda has begun https://t.co/LYHjTn9ia3

Cody Rhodes was one of the most liked stars in WWE. Since his departure from the company, he has achieved monumental success in AEW and Ring of Honor.

The American Nightmare left AEW last month and has been rumored to return to Titanland. If the rumors are true, The Showcase of The Immortals is the perfect place for him to make a comeback.

Many fans were upset about Cody Rhodes being regarded as a mere mid-card wrestler in AEW. WWE could make his fans happy by letting him confront the new Unified World Champion at WrestleMania 38.

This would establish him as a main-eventer and would surely add to the already incredible rivalry between The Tribal Chief and The Beast Incarnate.

#1. The Rock might finally return to confront Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38

Could we see the cousins face-to-face in Arlington, Texas?

Dwayne Johnson, known to the WWE Universe as The Rock, is one of the greatest pro-wrestlers of all time. Thanks to his relentless hard work, he has become one of the most successful Hollywood stars currently in the industry.

Interestingly, he is also a cousin of Roman Reigns. WWE has previously used their real-life relationship in programming, and they will surely aim to do it once again. Since Reigns' heel turn in 2020, The Head of The Table vs. The People's Champion has been the biggest dream match for fans.

The Rock might finally fulfill the wishes of his fans by confronting Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. He always tries to appear at the Show of Shows, and confronting the new Unified World Champion is the best way to do it this year.

Edited by Ryan K Boman