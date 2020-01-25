5 Possible faction alliances that needs to happen in 2020

Seth Rollins and co. have shocked the entire world

The year 2020 has certainly kick-started with plenty of shocking moments in WWE, however, one of the biggest shocks of the year (despite it still being January) has been the birth of 'The Monday Night Messiah'.

Yes, former WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins has definitely taken the red brand of Monday Night RAW by storm when he formed a deadly alliance with AOP. As seen on last week's edition of the show, Rollins also found a new follower in the form of Buddy Murphy.

Having suffered three losses within the space of a short period to Aleister Black, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion was certainly in need of something fresh and something new. That is when he decided to help Rollins and co. take out The Big Show in the Fist Fight that occured on RAW last week.

Not only that, Rollins and Murphy even pulled off a bigger shock when they defeated The Viking Raiders and captured the RAW Tag Team Championships on this week's edition of RAW. With the WWE Universe still being somewhat dumbstruck with the alliance that has been developed between Rollins and his disciples, question remains will we get to witness a few more possible faction alliances in 2020?

That being said, here are 5 potential faction alliances that I feel should take place in 2020.

#5 Cedric Alexander

Cedric Alexander

It's been quite some time since we've seen Cedric Alexander compete on Monday Night RAW. As a matter of fact, the former 205 Live sensation hasn't featured in a single episode of RAW in the new year. With Seth Rollins already having decided to help out a former Cruiserweight Champion, maybe it is time for 'The Messiah' to save another one.

Alexander is currently in need of a proper storyline to make his return to RAW and the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion has also not been included in this year's Royal Rumble (unless he makes a surprise return, which I doubt).

If WWE are to make Alexander relevant again, then having him become the fifth member of Rollins' group would certainly make a lot of sense and would also add a lot more to the former's personality, as well.

Cedric Alexander has always been a top in-ring performer and with the likes of Rollins, Murphy, and AOP by his side, there is no doubt that the former Cruiserweight Champion would once again shine in WWE and more importantly get some valuable TV time, as well.

