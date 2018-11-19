×
5 possible fallouts from Survivor Series

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
13.24K   //    19 Nov 2018, 09:34 IST

Heel Bryan has been great to watch so far!
Survivor Series was a mixed bag as we saw some good matches, while others almost put us to sleep and were unexciting. We saw some surprises, like Charlotte Flair's assault on Ronda Rousey and her heel turn, as well as Daniel Bryan not being squashed by Brock Lesnar, as the two champs put on a great show in the final match of the night.

RAW ended the night with a clean sweep, winning all six matches on the main card (WWE aren't counting SmackDown's sole victory in the tag team elimination match on the pre-show of Survivor Series) and there could be some repercussions on SmackDown Live following Survivor Series.

RAW also got a huge victory in the men's elimination match which also saw some in-fighting between the RAW team, namely Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre, which will have serious consequences in the near future.

Here are the 5 possible fallouts from the 2018 Survivor Series:

#5 McIntyre forms another big heel faction?

This is not the last time we'll see two of these big guys feuding
This is not the last time we'll see two of these big guys feuding

One thing that was clearly obvious from Survivor Series and the men's 5-on-5 Survivor Series elimination match is that Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre are going to feud in the coming months, and that one of the two will become the Universal champion after Brock Lesnar.

McIntyre and Strowman battled each other despite being in the same team at Survivor Series, and the picture of Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley at the end of the match probably indicates that the trio, along with Dolph Ziggler, could form a strong heel faction on RAW.

Strowman and Corbin are most likely to have a match soon, maybe at TLC next month, and he could use his powers as acting GM to include McIntyre in the match to make a triple threat or 2-on-1 match. This could make The Monster Among Men look incredibly strong if he does win the match, which could be the build needed to finally defeat Lesnar for the Universal title.

Lesnar showed in his match against Bryan that he had vulnerabilities which WWE could use and highlight and Strowman could capitalise on in the future.

