5 possible feuds for Braun Strowman after Clash of Champions 2019

Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman failed to win the Universal Title at Clash of Champions as Seth Rollins defeated The Monster Among Men despite Strowman's impressive showing at the PPV.

It seems that Strowman's opportunity at winning the Universal Title has gone away as Rollins is set to feud with The Fiend going forward.

Strowman will most likely move on to a different feud, starting this week on RAW. Let's take a look at 5 possible feuds for Braun Strowman after Clash of Champions 2019:

#5 AJ Styles

AJ Styles and Braun Strowman on RAW a few weeks ago

AJ Styles retained his United States Title on the pre-show of Clash of Champions when he defeated Cedric Alexander. We could maybe see the Phenomenal One move on to a new feud which could perhaps be Strowman, with whom he had a few matches last month, which included two matches for the United States Title.

Styles can work very well with big men, much like Seth Rollins, who put on a great match with Strowman at Clash of Champions. The current United States Champion, who is a heel on WWE television, could have an interesting feud with Strowman.

Strowman needs to hold a title, having only won the RAW Tag Team Titles on WWE television and yet to win a singles title. The Monster Among Men will benefit from a title reign, even if it is the United States title and not the Universal Title.

Although there is a huge size difference between Strowman and Styles, the involvement of The OC, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, could somewhat diminish the huge advantage that Strowman has over Styles.

