WWE Clash of Champions 2019 Fallouts - Possible faction reunion, new feuds, Roman Reigns' potential match

Clash of Champions ended with a bang as Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman put on a fantastic match, before The Fiend attacked Rollins, who had moments earlier won the match and retained the title.

Elsewhere, we had several interesting feuds, including one between Sasha Banks and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, while The Revival became the new SmackDown Tag Team champions when they defeated The New Day.

Only two titles changed hands at Clash of Champions, as Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman lost the RAW Tag Team titles to Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

Let's take a look at the fallouts from Clash of Champions:

#5. Potential Hell in a Cell rematches

Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks

The next WWE PPV is Hell in a Cell, which takes place less than a month away from now, will take place on October 6, 2019. We could witness quite a few rematches from the Clash of Champions show at Hell in a Cell.

New SmackDown Tag Team champions The Revival defeated The New Day at Clash of Champions to win the title for the first time, becoming the first tag team in WWE history to win the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team titles. They could continue their feud with The New Day and defend their titles at Hell in a Cell.

The two women's champions - Becky Lynch and Bayley, both retained their titles at Clash of Champions. Becky lost the match to Sasha Banks through disqualification but retained her title, while Bayley took advantage of an exposed turnbuckle and won her match against Charlotte. These two feuds will most likely continue, and I have a feeling a title change may happen at Hell in a Cell.

Roman Reigns, who faced Erick Rowan in a no disqualification match, was assaulted by Luke Harper, who made a return to WWE television after a long hiatus, and attacked the former Universal Champion. Harper helped Rowan win the match, which means that this feud between Rowan and Reigns is not done yet.

Read all the results from Clash of Champions here

