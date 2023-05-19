5 possible feuds for Seth Rollins if he wins the World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins and AJ Styles will have the opportunity to etch their name in history at Night of Champions, as the new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned. A new era will be ushered into the world of wrestling.

It is not surprising, The Visionary is currently the bookies' favorite, as there's a general feeling in the air that this is his time to become a world champion.

. @Bub3m16



It's time to change that stat Seth Rollins hasn't held a World Championship in over 3 years (1,284 days).It's time to change that stat Seth Rollins hasn't held a World Championship in over 3 years (1,284 days). It's time to change that stat ⏳ https://t.co/NA5K5aJPbj

Over the past few months, Seth Rollins has thrown several jabs at Roman Reigns, implying his part-time status doesn't bring honor to the Universal Champion. Now Rollins can show the world how a true champion acts by taking on all potential challengers.

Here are five possible feuds for Seth Rollins if he wins the World Heavyweight Champion:

#5. Bronson Reed

Since debuting on the main roster last year, Bronson Reed has steadily built himself a wave of momentum on Monday nights. The tsunami king has racked up impressive wins over Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Chad Gable, Elias, and Dexter Lumis. Redd recently faced off with Bobby Lashley, which ended in a no-contest.

Although his recent US title feud was short-lived, Reed more than proved himself as championship worthy.

. @Bub3m16



How is Bronson Reed able to FLY like that How is Bronson Reed able to FLY like that 💥https://t.co/SFjI6OvkoL

Seth Rollins is at a stage in his career where he's done and achieved everything. The rest of his run is now all about reaffirming his legacy and going down as one of the greats.

Such is his status, Rollins can now use this new title reign to elevate the next generation of superstars, and Bronson Reed should be the first to experience that rub.

#4. Brock Lesnar

After this year's draft, The Beast Incarnate is a free agent who can appear on whichever brand he pleases. However, Brock Lesnar has always been a prize fighter, he either wants to be involved with top guys or chase gold.

Currently, he has a score to settle with Cody Rhodes, but once he's done with him at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, he might come for the world title.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



#WWERaw Holy shit, Brock Lesnar looks even more badass with a busted up face. Holy shit, Brock Lesnar looks even more badass with a busted up face.#WWERaw https://t.co/NtyJVnB2LV

The former UFC Star previously accepted terms with Roman Reigns that after their last SummerSlam encounter, the Beast would never be allowed to face him as a champion again. The introduction of the World Heavyweight Championship presents Lesnar with a new world title to hunt.

Vince McMahon once said it's not the title that makes the man but the man who makes the title. Having two main event stars like Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar competing over the new World Heavyweight Championship would give it the prestige it requires.

#3. Finn Balor needs to get back on top

As part of The Judgment Day, Finn Balor has secured himself a prominent spot on Monday nights. The Irishman has finally found a role that he's not only comfortable in, but thriving in.

Now it's time for the Inaugural Universal Champion to go to the next level and compete for the biggest prize the red brand can offer.

Finn Bálor @FinnBalor Pinned the Undisputed Tag champions last night. Piece of cake Pinned the Undisputed Tag champions last night. Piece of cake https://t.co/i3x3jfaPpY

If The Judgment Day wants to be recognized as the most dominant faction in WWE, they need more gold than just around Rhea Ripley's waist. Having just lost to Seth Rollins to qualify for this World Heavyweight Championship match, it's only fitting that the 41-year-old steps up to offer Rollins his first title defense.

Lest we forget, these two have a history of fighting over newly introduced world championships.

#2. Cody Rhodes could restart his feud with Seth Rollins

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are the two top guys on Monday Night RAW

Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes was the feud of 2022, no other rivalry came close. The pair told a story that no one else could, giving us three classic bouts. In all three matches, the American Nightmare would go over with Seth acting as selfless as they come.

However, a regenerated Visionary would not take any pins in a new feud between the two. In fact, he would be solidifying his era as champ by standing tall above anyone else on the RAW roster.

Despite not finishing the story at WrestleMania, the former AEW star has made it clear that his ultimate goal is to win world championship gold in the WWE. This rivalry would provide us with a new chapter in Cody's story, a new goal to accomplish.

The underlying tension would be exasperated by Rollins continually taunting his arch nemesis for not being good enough to get the job done, regardless of how many victories he possesses over him.

#1. Drew McIntyre could return to face The Visionary

Drew McIntyre is a two-time WWE Champion.

The Scottish Warrior has been experiencing his first lull since returning to the WWE. With his contract ending soon, rumors have been running rampant about where he'll be wrestling this time next year.

Some believe he could be a major coup for AEW, while others feel McIntyre would never jump ship considering his standing in the company. Drew has always been a main-event player in WWE, and him going for the belt would be the perfect rivalry to start this new era.

Two main eventers fighting over a brand new title instantly put it on the map and dispelled any myths of it being a consolation prize. Rollins and McIntyre have proven over the years that they not only have chemistry in the ring but an unrivaled synergy on the mic too.

It's rumored that the Scotsman will return to WWE programming with a heelish edge that would mix perfectly with Seth's antagonistic nature.

Recommended Video These celebrities have unexpected wins over WWE stars!

Poll : Should Seth Rollins win the World Heavyweight Champion? Yes No 0 votes