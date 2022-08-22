New team interferes, all four stars potentially removed from tournament - 5 possible finishes for Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on WWE RAW

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament is set to continue on the next episode of WWE RAW. Bayley's new stablemates IYO SKY and Dakota Kai will take on Alexa Bliss and Asuka.

Both teams had to pick up wins to make it this far into the tournament. Alexa Bliss and Asuka defeated the duo of Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop. Meanwhile, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defeated Tamina and Dana Brooke to advance to the semi-finals.

The tournament will continue on Friday Night SmackDown when Toxic Attraction battles Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah. The winning team from the upcoming match on WWE RAW will battle the winners from the SmackDown bout. Whichever wins will be the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Below are five possible finishes for Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on WWE RAW.

#5. There may be a non-finish that could advance both or neither team forward on WWE RAW

Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY have created chaos since returning to WWE. Now that they're in a heated rivalry with Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss, things will likely continue to heat up. It seems that any time these six women interact, they end up having chaotic brawls.

Considering how intense the rivalry has already proven to be, there's a chance that the tag team bout will erupt into sheer chaos. Both teams could end up being disqualified or even counted out on WWE RAW if they can't maintain their composure.

WWE hasn't officially stated what will happen in the event of a draw. There's a chance that both teams will be eliminated from the tournament, which will, in turn, make the upcoming tag team bout on SmackDown the finalists.

However, a draw may lead to both teams battling whoever wins on SmackDown in a triple threat match. Regardless, it would be a wild ride for fans.

#4. Toxic Attraction may attack the winning team

Gigi Dolin on SmackDown

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship was supposed to feature two stars from NXT on the SmackDown side of the bracket. Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark are two standout superstars from the brand and were paired together to take on the combination of Natalya and Sonya Deville.

Unfortunately, WWE claimed Zoey and Nikkita couldn't make the match for medical reasons, although allegedly, the reason is due to Covid-19 vaccination requirements. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne replaced Lyons and Stark and ultimately defeated the veteran duo.

If Toxic Attraction intends to be on the main roster, they may aim to make a big splash. Winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament will do precisely that.

Dolin and Jayne may attack whichever team wins the match or potentially cost a team the bout. Toxic Attraction has proved in NXT that they will do whatever it takes to succeed. There's little doubt they will do the same on the main roster.

#3. Bayley may help Kai and SKY cheat to advance in the tournament on WWE RAW

IYO SKY, Bayley, and Dakota Kai

Bayley is a six-time champion of World Wrestling Entertainment, the NXT Women's Championship once, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship twice, and the WWE RAW Women's Title once.

She's also a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion and holds the record for the longest reign with the title. Bayley is a veteran in the business, and her success speaks for itself.

With IYO SKY and Dakota Kai taking on Alexa Bliss and Asuka on WWE RAW, Bayley will likely do everything she can to ensure her stablemates win the match.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion will likely cheat or cause a distraction to help her partners get the victory. If she does, they'll be just one match away from winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

#2. Alexa Bliss and Asuka could win the bout and advance in the tournament

Alexa Bliss and Asuka are both highly decorated superstars. The Goddess is a ten-time champion. She's held the WWE 24/7 Championship once, the Women's Tag Team Championship twice, the SmackDown Women's Championship twice, and the WWE RAW Women's Championship three times.

Meanwhile, Asuka is a six-time champion in WWE. She held the NXT Women's Championship for what was a record-long reign. The Empress of Tomorrow has held the Women's Tag Team Title twice, the SmackDown Women's Championship once, and the WWE RAW Women's Championship on two occasions.

As talented as Dakota Kai and IYO SKY are, they can't match their opponents' accolades. There's a high likelihood of Asuka and Alexa defeating their opponents soundly. If the pair manages to win, they'll be moving on to the finals of the tournament.

#1. Bianca Belair could potentially help Asuka and Alexa Bliss even the odds on WWE RAW

Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, Asuka, Dakota Kai, Bayley, and IYO SKY

While she's earned many of her accolades on her own, Bayley has also won many with the help of others. She previously held tag team gold with Sasha Banks while also using The Boss to ensure she held onto her SmackDown Women's Championship.

The former champion knows how to use a numbers advantage in her favor. With IYO SKY and Dakota Kai under her wings, Bayley will undoubtedly use the benefit. While the tag team match should be fair in theory, Bayley being ringside will give Bliss and Asuka a disadvantage.

Thankfully, Alexa and Asuka potentially have a backup. WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair is their partner for the six-woman tag team match at WWE Clash at the Castle. If Bayley tries to cheat or cause a distraction, The EST of WWE may get even the odds and make sure Bliss and Asuka have a fair chance at winning the RAW match.

