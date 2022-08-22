5 things that could happen when Trish Stratus returns to WWE RAW: Return to action, championship win, confronted by top heels

Trish Stratus will make her return to WWE RAW this week. The popular star has been making appearances with World Wrestling Entertainment on their Canadian loop over the weekend, which will culminate with the Monday Night Show in Toronto. What role Stratus will play on the show is yet to be revealed.

The legendary Canadian superstar debuted on WWE television in 2000 and retired from full-time competition in 2006. During the six-year stint, Trish won the women's championship on seven occasions, a record at the time. In 2013, Stratus was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Since retiring in 2006, Trish has returned for select matches and segments. She last competed in the ring in 2019 as she faced Charlotte at SummerSlam.

What could potentially happen when Trish Stratus appears on WWE RAW? Below are five things that could occur.

#5. The former champion could be confronted by Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY on WWE RAW

Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai

At SummerSlam, Bayley made her triumphant return to WWE programming. The former WWE RAW Women's Champion was joined by Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Since then, the trio has been dominating the red brand.

The promotion has had shows throughout Canada over the weekend, with Trish being a special guest. At the Kingston, Ontario show, the Hall of Famer got physically involved in the in-ring action to prevent Bayley, IYO, and Kai from delivering a three-on-one beatdown to Bianca Belair.

There's a chance that Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai will be seeking revenge on WWE RAW. Even if the company chooses to ignore what happened at the live event, the trio may still confront Stratus due to her and Bayley's frequent Twitter spats.

#4. She could be on the Kevin Owens Show

WWE has a history of being home to great Canadian superstars. Trish Stratus is, of course, one of the best remembered. Legends and Hall of Famers of Canadian soil include the likes of Bret Hart, Owen Hart, Chris Jericho, and Christian, among others, who are known as Canadian icons.

Several talented Canadian stars are in WWE today, including Sami Zayn, Edge, and Kevin Owens. During one of the live events over the weekend, Trish united with Owens.

KO attacked the arrogant Theory, and then both Canadian superstars took selfies together over his prone body.

Kevin Owens and Trish Stratus may reunite on WWE RAW. Trish has been a guest on The Kevin Owens Show during live events in the past, so WWE may decide to bring it to television.

#3. Trish could win the 24/7 Championship on WWE RAW

Dana Brooke

Trish Stratus has accomplished a lot throughout her professional wrestling career. She is a seven-time women's champion and held the WWE Hardcore Title. She has competed at major events like WrestleMania and has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Despite Trish's many accomplishments, there are some she's never been able to achieve. Most of the aforementioned accomplishments aren't possible due to her retirement from in-ring competition. With that being said, there is one thing Trish can accomplish that won't require her to step into the ring.

The Hall of Famer could capture the WWE 24/7 Championship on WWE RAW. The current champion is Dana Brooke, who lost the title and regained it at the live events over the weekend.

Stratus could get a quick pin on Dana backstage and lose the title later in the night. Her reign will be short, but it will be another accolade added to Trish's legendary career.

#2. She could be appointed as the guest referee for a big match

Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, Asuka, Dakota Kai, Bayley, and IYO SKY

Before his rumored exit from WWE, Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett briefly returned to television over the summer. He was the special guest referee for The Usos vs. The Street Profits at SummerSlam while appearing a few times on television to hype the match-up.

A legend serving as a special guest referee or enforcer is always a great way to utilize them while keeping attention on today's stars.

There are a handful of possible matches where Trish Stratus would fit in as a guest referee. The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament is going on, so she can referee a semi-final match on RAW or even the finals whenever they're held.

Another option is for Trish Stratus to go to Wales, where WWE Clash at the Castle is set to take place in two weeks. The event will feature Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai battling Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss. The match is sure to be chaotic, so Stratus giving a helping hand may be necessary.

#1. Trish Stratus could have a surprise match on WWE RAW

As noted earlier, the last time Trish Stratus competed in a match was at SummerSlam 2019. At the event, the seven-time women's champion battled Charlotte Flair in one of the best matches of Trish’s career. While this was her first real singles match since retiring in 2006, she had occasionally competed in tag matches.

Notably, before her final match at SummerSlam, Stratus competed on WWE RAW. On August 5th, 2019, she teamed up with Natalya and battled Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. The match ultimately ended in disqualification.

When Stratus returns to RAW, she could potentially have a match of some kind. After three years away from the ring, Trish is still in fantastic shape. The popular star mixing it up with any of the modern superstars would be exciting for fans.

If Bayley keeps running her mouth on WWE RAW, somebody might need to deal with her. Who would be better than Trish Stratus?

