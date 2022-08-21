Photo: Former women's champion takes a selfie with Theory at WWE live event

Theory didn't exactly have a great time at the latest WWE live event in Kingston, as his plan to take a selfie with Trish Stratus went haywire.

The RAW Superstar defeated Dolph Ziggler at the WWE Kingston live event. Following the match, he asked for a selfie with "Canada's Greatest Export," Trish Stratus.

This led to the Hall of Famer bringing out fellow Canadian Kevin Owens, who hurled insults at him. The segment ended with KO hitting a devastating Stunner on the 25-year-old star.

Theory's wish was eventually granted, as Stratus and Owens both took a bunch of selfies with him following the attack.

Theory has done quite well for himself on the main roster so far

It isn't exactly a secret that WWE is treating Theory like a top star and has high hopes for him in the near future. The former WWE United States Champion has already shared the ring with some of the biggest superstars, including Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

He also briefly interacted with WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin, who hit him with a Stunner at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. Here's what the legend thinks of the up-and-coming star:

“Oh, Austin Theory. I think the kid’s great. Really good look... I think he’s got a lot of talent and if he keeps his head on straight and keeps his eyes and ears open, he’s gonna have a hell of a run... They were just in Reno last week, so I drove down there and saw everybody. And it was a tremendous card. I thought everybody had a damn good match,” said Austin. [H/T 411Mania]

The RAW star got his wish to take a selfie with Trish Stratus, but things didn't go exactly as he had planned. Owens and Stratus had a great time at his expense, though. It seems highly unlikely that he will ask for a selfie from Stratus again soon.

Do you think the former United States Champion is the next big star? Sound off in the comments below.

