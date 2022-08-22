New Judgment Day member, Hall of Famer returns, surprising betrayal - 5 possible finishes for Edge vs. Damian Priest on WWE RAW

WWE RAW is set to be a major night for fans, a Hall of Famer, and for Judgment Day. The Punisher of The Judgment Day, Damian Priest, will take on Edge in what is sure to be a show-stealing marquee matchup.

The match is special for many reasons. Edge has rarely competed on WWE RAW ever since making his return to active competition two years ago. Any time he competes on free television, fans flock to their devices or televisions to watch. This will also be the Hall of Famer's first RAW match in Toronto in 12 years. The home-town boy believes the match is WrestleMania level for him.

Another reason why the match is so big comes down to the rivalry. Edge created the Judgment Day faction earlier this year and Damian Priest was his first recruit. A couple of months ago, Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley viciously ejected the former world champion from the faction and sent him home temporarily. The Rated R Superstar has been seeking revenge since returning at SummerSlam.

With so much hype and intrigue heading into their match on WWE RAW, how might it end? Will Edge have a special moment in his hometown? Could a new member join Judgment Day?

Below are 5 possible finishes for Edge vs. Damian Priest on WWE RAW.

#5. Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley could cost Edge the win on WWE RAW

Judgment Day delivering a promo

Judgment Day tends to use their numbers to their advantage and the faction may do so again on WWE RAW. Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest are dangerous superstars individually. Collectively, the trio are nearly unstoppable.

It seems as if WWE RAW stars can only fight off Judgment Day if they have as many, or more, wrestlers on their side. With Dom's status in question thanks to issues he's had with Edge, the Rated R Superstar may go into this bout outnumbered and even potentially on his own.

While Edge may be able to defeat Damian Priest on his own if the stars align properly, he won't be able to handle him with Balor and Ripley ringside. Unfortunately for the Hall of Famer, his triumphant return to Toronto may end with him staring up at the lights.

#4. Beth Phoenix may prevent Rhea Ripley from interfering

Edge and Beth Phoenix

A strength that Judgment Day has that they've been utilizing to their advantage is Rhea Ripley.

Edge, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio are all clearly reluctant to fight Rhea in any way, shape, or form. Meanwhile, she has no problem laying hands on them whenever the opportunity arises. Dominik has been abused by Ripley on an-almost weekly basis since she returned from her injury.

If Edge wants to prevent her from getting involved in his match on WWE RAW, he might recruit his wife. It wouldn't be the first time the former Women's Champion aided her husband. It wasn't too long ago when the two partnered up to battle The Miz and Maryse.

Beth Phoenix is a supremely talented superstar and is also in the WWE Hall of Fame. The Glamazon coming to Edge's aid to thwart off Judgment Day could make for very entertaining television. They could even potentially build to a mixed tag team match at a premium live event.

#3. A new member of Judgment Day may aid Priest on WWE RAW

Finn Balor and Damian Priest

The Judgment Day faction needs to grow. A group that prides itself on spreading a message and recruiting members needs to live up to its promises to some extent, or it will lose all credibility. The group could also use some extra man-power while battling Hall of Famers and future Hall of Famers such as Edge and Rey Mysterio.

Fans have speculated as to which stars could join the faction. Many think Dominik Mysterio will join the group. Some even believe that Edge will rejoin the faction. The group could also add somebody currently in limbo such as T-BAR. There are certainly many quality options.

To keep the rivalry going, a new member of the faction could interfere in the bout and either cause a disqualification or help Damian Priest defeat Edge. If somebody like T-BAR assaults The Rated R Superstar on WWE RAW, Judgment Day will become an even greater threat.

#2. Edge could successfully defeat Damian Priest

Edge has had a legendary career. He's won more championships in WWE than almost anybody. He's headlined WrestleMania and is in the Hall of Fame. When it comes to having credibility, few compare to The Rated R Superstar.

Damian Priest may lose to Edge when they compete on WWE RAW. If he does, that's okay. Losing to Edge won't hurt The Punisher of Judgment Day. With Edge's credibility, he can defeat anybody without it damaging their momentum.

Given WWE RAW will be at Edge's hometown of Toronto, the audience will be firmly behind the legend.

If the Hall of Famer defeats Priest, fans in attendance will certainly walk away from the event satisfied. It could also allow Edge to potentially fight Balor at Clash at the Castle. Don't be surprised to see Priest catch a spear and lose the bout.

#1. Dominik Mysterio may cost Edge the match on WWE RAW

On the episode of WWE RAW following SummerSlam, Judgment Day continued their assault on The Mysterios. The father-son duo teamed up to battle the Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Unfortunately for The Mysterios, Judgment Day attacked the duo following their loss.

In an effort to both save his friend Rey and thwart the assault from Balor, Priest, and Ripley, Edge raced to the ring to fight them off. The Rated R Superstar attempted to hit Finn Balor with a spear, but Ripley pushed Balor away and Edge hit Dominik Mysterio instead.

While the spear was clearly an accident, Dominik showed aggression towards the Hall of Famer the following week. It is clear that the younger Mysterio doesn't trust Edge. If Dom wants revenge on the former world champion, he could potentially cost Edge the match against Priest. Many have speculated that the young Mysterio could join the devious faction. This week may be the perfect time to rip the bandage off and do it.

What will happen when Edge battles Damian Priest on WWE RAW? Will Edge's first RAW match in Toronto in 12 years go smoothly for the Hall of Famer? Will Judgment Day expand? There's a lot of intringe, but for now fans will have to wait and see.

Edited by Genci Papraniku