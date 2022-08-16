"Going to end you" - WWE Superstar delivers warning to Edge after RAW

Damian Priest of The Judgment Day will battle Edge next week on WWE RAW from Edge's hometown of Toronto.

The Judgment Day kicked off this week's edition of RAW and Damian delivered a warning to the Rated-R Superstar during the promo. Damian claimed that Edge wasn't at this week's show because he is off doing "promotional duties" for next week's match.

Damian vowed to put him in a wheelchair before Rey Mysterio interrupted. Rey attacked from behind but the numbers game quickly caught up to him. Finn connected with a Coup de Grace on Rey with a steel chair on top of him.

After the show went off the air, The Judgment Day was interviewed on RAW Talk. Rhea Ripley was doing pull-ups and Finn claimed she had reached 100 just before the interview started. The Judgment Day laughed before turning their attention to the matchup next week between Damian Priest and Edge. Damian looked into the camera and delivered a warning to The Rated-R Superstar.

"Hey Edge, I hope you got a break from all your promotional duties and got to see what we did to your boy Rey out there," said Priest. "It was brutal, a little demonic, but it is not even close to the punishment you are going to receive next week. Edge, you may have started The Judgment Day is going to end you."

Damian Priest on The Judgment Day vs. The Bloodline in WWE

The Judgment Day member Damian Priest recently had an interesting suggestion for new rivals for Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Speaking with Liam Power of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Damian noted that he would like to see his faction battle The Bloodline sometime down the line, but the group is not there yet. He complimented The Bloodline and stated that they are on another level than everyone else in WWE at the moment.

"I mean, you’re talking about three people that are right now [the biggest stars], and I’m in the company saying this, and I have no issue saying it because it’s the truth. They’re on another level that nobody else in the company is on." (10:02-10:17)

Time will tell if The Judgment Day and The Bloodline ever cross paths. Edge seems determined to end the faction that he created.

Are you excited for Edge vs. Damian Priest on next week's episode of WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

