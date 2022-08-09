"You don't understand the mistake you've made" - Edge accepts former champion's challenge on WWE RAW 

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has accepted former United States Champion Damian Priest's challenge for a match in two weeks on RAW.

The Rated R Superstar appeared backstage to apologize to the Mysterios but was shoved by Dominik. Later, The Judgment Day cut a promo, and Damain Priest challenged Edge to a match in his hometown of Toronto on RAW in two weeks.

After the red brand went off the air, the Hall of Famer joined RAW Talk and accepted Damian Priest's challenge for a match in two weeks.

The eleven-time world champion claimed that the former United States Champion was the one who tore The Judgment Day apart after he thought forming the group with Rhea Ripley was a no-brainer.

"You want to try and end my career in my hometown?! Thirty years after I started in that very town, you want to do that? You want to to test me like that Priest? There's going to be a point during that match where you are going to be lying in that ring and you are going to look up at me. I'm going to stand over the top of you and I'm going to say 'son, you don't understand the mistake you've made! But I'm going to make you see it," Edge said. [00:27 - 00:53]

Edge recently vowed to "end" The Judgement Day

Finn Balor joined The Judgment Day on the June 6 edition of RAW. Balor, Priest, and Rhea Ripley then unleashed a brutal attack on The Rated R Superstar, taking him off television.

Edge made his return to the company at SummerSlam and attacked his former group during their tag team match against the Mysterios. He appeared on last week's edition of RAW and vowed to put an "end" to the faction he created.

With Edge taking on Damian Priest in two weeks on RAW, it remains to be seen how the feud between the Hall of Famer and his former ally will go down. Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley will potentially be lurking in the shadows during the match. Therefore, it will be interesting to see whether Rey and Dominik Mysterio will come to his aid after their recent misunderstandings.

