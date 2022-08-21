This week in WWE history (August 15-21) - Youngest world champion crowned, unexpected stable betrayal, major injury to champion

WWE offers major matches and moments on a regular basis. In any given week, World Wrestling Entertainment provides seven hours of prime-time professional wrestling content with RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. The company also produces other programs including NXT UK, NXT Level Up, Main Event, and Premium Live Events.

With the top stars in the industry featured in the biggest wrestling shows in history, memorable moments are frequently made. Given WWE's history dates back to 1950s, memories have been made over the years that have literally lasted lifetimes.

As such, pro wrestling nostalgia has grown and intensified over the years. Be it special events to celebrate wrestling's past, major conventions, or even podcasts looking back at and dissecting wrestling's past, fans always crave more. They always want to look back at their favorite or most memorable moments in WWE history.

This week in WWE history saw many notable events take place. It was SummerSlam season, so several entries will focus on the big event or immediate fallout from The Biggest Party Of The Summer. There was even the legendary MilkaMania incident.

Below are five key events that happened this week in WWE history:

#5. Randy Orton became the youngest WWE World Champion at SummerSlam on August 15th, 2004

2004 was a banner year for Randy Orton. He held the Intercontinental Championship. He disrespected and beat up numerous legends. He even defeated Mick Foley and The Rock in a three-on-two handicap match at WrestleMania before defeating Foley again at Backlash.

The young star had a lot of momentum behind him leading up to SummerSlam. On August 15th, he challenged Chris Benoit for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Rabid Wolverine had captured the title at WrestleMania XX months prior.

Benoit and Orton had a great match, with Randy giving the more experienced Chris Benoit the fight of his life. Ultimately, Benoit went to lock in the Crippler Crossface but Randy managed to hit an RKO out of nowhere for the win. Chris Benoit insisted the two stars shake hands post-match. At just 24 years old, Randy Orton became the youngest world champion in the company's history.

#4. Evolution shockingly betrayed Randy Orton on WWE RAW on August 16th 2004

After the previous entry, Randy Orton was on top of the world. After just a few years in WWE, he was the youngest world champion the company ever had. Life was good for The Legend Killer.

On August 16th, 2004, RAW aired just one night following SummerSlam. Orton competed in the main event against Chris Benoit in a rematch from the night prior. After he successfully won the match, his Evolution brothers came out to celebrate. Ric Flair, Batista, and Triple H cheered on their stablemate.

Unfortunately for Orton, things went south in a hurry. The Legend Killer was on top of Batista's shoulders, celebrating with his title when Triple H gave him a thumbs down motion. Randy quickly realized what was happening but Batista slammed him to the mat before he could react. The Nature Boy, The Game, and The Animal then viciously assaulted the young champion, kicking him out of Evolution.

#3. Ronda Rousey won the WWE RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam on August 19th, 2018

Ronda Rousey and Alexa Bliss

Ronda Rousey shocked the world when she appeared after the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2018 and revealed she was part of WWE. Fast-forward several months, and The Baddest Woman On The Planet was set for the biggest match of her career.

On August 19th, 2018 WWE held the SummerSlam event. In the second last match on the card, Ronda Rousey challenged Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women's Championship. Natalya was in Ronda's corner for the big bout.

Alexa Bliss left the ring over and over in an attempt to avoid Rousey, but ultimately her plan didn't work out. After only four minutes, The Baddest Woman On The Planet locked in the armbar and Bliss tapped out. Rousey won her first championship in World Wrestling Entertainment. Ronda then celebrated her championship win with The Bella Twins and Natalya.

#2. Kurt Angle sprayed milk on WWE RAW on August 20th, 2001

Kurt Angle

On August 20th, 2001, MilkaMania ran wild on Monday Night RAW.

WWE RAW took place the night following SummerSlam 2001. At the major event, Kurt Angle challenged The Alliance's Stone Cold Steve Austin for the WWF Championship. Unfortunately for the World Wrestling Federation, Angle won by disqualification and thus didn't win the championship.

Paul Heyman, Stephanie McMahon, Debra, and The Alliance decided to celebrate Stone Cold with Steve Austin Appreciation Night. Most of those involved were very heavily praising The Texas Rattlesnake, although things briefly turned tense when Tazz and Austin disagreed over a T-Shirt.

Before things could get out of hand, Kurt Angle came out to the ring. He didn't walk, however. The Olympic Gold Medalist drove a truck to the ring and proceeded to spray down the ring and those in it with milk from a giant hose. The segment was reminiscent of Austin spraying Vince McMahon with beer from a beer truck several years prior. But this time, Austin was on the receiving end.

#1. Finn Balor won the Universal Championship at SummerSlam on August 21st, 2016

Finn Balor

In 2016, the second-ever brand extension took place, effectively separating Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown. The blue brand drafted the WWE Champion, so General Manager Mick Foley and Stephanie McMahon created the Universal Championship.

On August 21st, 2016, Finn Balor battled Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam. The winner of the match would go on to become the inaugural Universal Champion. Finn was drafted from NXT just weeks prior, while Seth was one of the top stars in the company.

Balor picked up the win over Seth Rollins after hitting the Coup de Grace. Unfortunately, the new Universal Champion suffered a shoulder injury from a powerbomb on the barricade earlier in the match. As a result, The Demon King had to relinquish the Universal Championship just one night later.

This week in history saw major championship wins, a shocking betrayal, an unfortunate injury, and milk. World Wrestling Entertainment truly provides just about any kind of entertainment fans can ask for. With RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and more programming airing each week, more history is constantly being made for us to look back on in the future.

