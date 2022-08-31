Released star joins faction, chaotic brawl - 5 possible finishes for Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY at WWE Clash at the Castle

A major six-woman tag team match is set to take place at WWE Clash at the Castle. The high-profile premium live event will emanate from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair will team up with two former world champions, Asuka and Alexa Bliss, against Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai at the show. The Role Model returned to the promotion at SummerSlam 2022 with Kai and SKY making their main roster debuts alongside her.

The rivalry between the two teams has been intense, with some heated interactions recently. Alexa Bliss and Asuka were eliminated from the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament by IYO and Dakota. However, both teams ultimately fell short of winning the gold. Hence, there's a lot of animosity between the feuding trios.

What will happen when THE EST of WWE, The Empress of Tomorrow, and Little Miss Bliss take on Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai at WWE Clash at the Castle? Which team will pick up the victory? Could a hometown surprise be lurking?

Below are five possible finishes for the much-awaited contest at WWE Clash at the Castle:

#5. The teams may brawl all over, leading to a double countout at WWE Clash at the Castle

Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, Asuka, Dakota Kai, Bayley and IYO SKY

There's a lot of ill-will between the two groups as Bayley, and Bianca Belair have a history dating back over a year. The two were embroiled in a heated rivalry until the former SmackDown Women's Champion injured her leg and was sidelined from active competition until August 2022.

The trio of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY have also wreaked havoc on the WWE locker room. They targeted an injured Becky Lynch, seemingly worsening her already damaged arm and there's chaos wherever they seem to go.

Both teams will be out for a win at WWE Clash at the Castle, but they may be more focused on the fight. If that's the case, their brawls may take them all over the building, similar to their interaction on RAW. If that happens, there may be a double countout at the UK event, and neither team will secure the victory.

#4. Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Bianca Belair may defeat their opponents

Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss are an incredibly decorated team. The EST is the current RAW Women's Champion, but she's also a former SmackDown Women's Champion. In fact, each of the three women have held both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships in the past.

In addition to their solo success, Asuka and Alexa Bliss are both two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Bliss held the tag gold twice with Nikki Cross, while Asuka found success teaming with both Kairi Sane and Charlotte Flair.

When the two teams collide at WWE Clash at the Castle, there's a strong chance that the babyface trio will walk away with the win. Belair has been on a hot streak with the company, and that seems unlikely to end. Plus, the three have showcased cohesion and chemistry recently, which could make them the favorites for the big show.

#3. Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai could cheat to win at WWE Clash at the Castle

Dakota Kai, Bayley, and IYO SKY

While Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss had a successful night in their six-woman tag team match on RAW, they aren't guaranteed success. Despite an impressive victory recently, their opposition at WWE Clash at the Castle will be much more dangerous.

All three have held tag team championship gold on the main roster or in NXT. More importantly, all three are willing to do whatever it takes to win. The Role Model, in particular, has proven she has no qualms about cheating to get ahead in her career.

At WWE Clash at the Castle, Bayley and her cohorts may pick up a big win. If they do get the victory, the trio will likely cheat to achieve it. While all three are incredibly talented, they may be outmatched by their opposition. However, the faction's leader might find a way to walk away with the win on Saturday.

#2. Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez may stop Bayley's team from cheating to win

Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah

During the past month or so, World Wrestling Entertainment conducted the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. Sixteen teams took part in the single-elimination contest, including Asuka and Alexa Bliss along with the pair of IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai lost in the finals of the tournament to Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez. The SmackDown duo were the underdogs heading into the bout, but they ultimately won. Following their major victory, they celebrated with Bianca, Alexa, and Asuka.

If Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai attempt to cheat their way to victory, there's a chance that the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will interfere to prevent the dastardly trio from doing so.

While Aliyah and Raquel are unlikely to cheat, they may prevent Bayley and her allies from breaking the rules. Doing so will ultimately help Bianca, Asuka, and Alexa win the bout at WWE Clash at the Castle.

#1. Tegan Nox may shockingly return at WWE Clash at the Castle

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo New look for Nixon Newell/Tegan Nox. What are the odds for a WWE return? New look for Nixon Newell/Tegan Nox. What are the odds for a WWE return? https://t.co/loBRdBJZpt

Tegan Nox spent several years under contract with World Wrestling Entertainment. She had stints with NXT, NXT UK, and SmackDown for a brief period. In 2021 she was drafted to Monday Night RAW but ended up being released before her official debut on the red brand.

While Tegan Nox may claim that she can't work due to visa issues, there's a chance that she's misleading fans to aid a surprise return. There's also the possibility that WWE has helped her fix her issues. Regardless, she may appear at WWE Clash at the Castle in several intriguing ways.

The most interesting way that Nox could return to World Wrestling Entertainment is by joining Bayley and her crew at WWE Clash at the Castle. She could potentially help the trio win at the big event, cementing their faction as the most dominant in the women's division across any brand. Perhaps even over Toxic Attraction.

WWE Clash at the Castle is shaping up to be an incredible event. When six of the best female wrestlers collide, the fans will be the true winners. Can Bayley and her team defeat the RAW Women's Champion and her teammates? Fans will need to tune in to find out.

