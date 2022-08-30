5 ways Tegan Nox could return at WWE Clash at the Castle

Could WWE Clash at the Castle feature a popular Welsh star? Fans are certainly hoping to see the talented Tegan Nox return to World Wrestling Entertainment, and the major event in Wales could be the perfect time.

Tegan has been wrestling professionally for over nine years and joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2017. She was called up to the main roster in 2021 but was released later that same year during a period of massive layoffs. She hasn't had another match.

The talented Nox has addressed her absence from wrestling since being released. She is currently dealing with a visa issue which is slowing her progress. Hopefully, WWE can aid her in resolving it.

If Tegan Nox potentially returns to professional wrestling at WWE Clash at the Castle, what way could she make an impact at the massive event? This article will discuss five of them.

#5. Tegan Nox could target Dakota Kai at WWE Clash at the Castle

Dakota Kai and Nox were a match made in heaven. Both talented superstars came to NXT after finding international success. Both were an on-screen team and positioned as good friends. But things changed at NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019. Kai betrayed Nox at the event, viciously attacking her.

The two went on to have a rivalry on NXT, where Kai came out on top thanks to Raquel Rodriguez's help. Nox was later injured and then called up to the main roster.

If Tegan Nox does return at WWE Clash at the Castle, she may reignite her rivalry with Dakota Kai. Going from best friends to bitter enemies may have created resentment inside Nox, and she could take it out on The Captain of Team Kick.

#4. She could aid Edge and Rey Mysterio against Judgment Day

Judgment Day have been a dominant faction in WWE

While her issues with Dakota Kai may have been her most memorable feud during her time in WWE, Nox also had a memorable experience with Rhea Ripley.

In the quarter-finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament, Tegan battled Rhea Ripley but suffered a major injury. She tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus, among other injuries, which put her on the shelf for a year.

Ripley regularly gloated about Tegan's injury and mocked the Welsh star on social media. The two were never able to settle their issues on-screen, and Clash at the Castle could be a good place to change that.

Ripley is currently a member of Judgment Day alongside Finn Balor and Damian Priest. At WWE Clash at the Castle, Balor and Priest will take on Edge and Rey Mysterio. Ripley will undoubtedly interfere. Nox could come out and even the odds while also getting her revenge.

#3. She could help Liv Morgan with Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey at WWE Clash at the Castle

Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan

At WWE Clash at the Castle, Liv Morgan will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler in what is sure to be a physical match. Unfortunately for Morgan, she doesn't just have The Queen of Spades to worry about.

Liv Morgan faced The Baddest Woman On The Planet at SummerSlam to defend her title and remain champion. However, the victory was mired in controversy.

With Shayna and Ronda being former training partners and best friends, there's a chance that the two women will unite to not only defeat, but also hurt Liv. The two mixed martial artists will be too much for The Miracle Kid to handle on her own.

Tegan could aid Morgan if the odds are stacked against her. While Nox and Morgan may still fail to defeat the submission experts, Tegan could at least help even the playing field.

#2. Tegan Nox could reunite with Shotzi to challenge the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Nox and Shotzi may seem like an odd pair, but they worked well together. The duo teamed up briefly on NXT in 2020 before joining the main roster in 2021. They immediately made a splash, defeating the-then WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina on SmackDown, not just once, but thrice.

Yet, Tegan Nox and Shotzi never received a tag team championship match but instead, were separated in the draft. Shotzi has found mixed success since then while Tegan was released from the company.

If Tegan Nox returns at WWE Clash at the Castle, she may reunite with Shotzi to challenge the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez. The bout could be an impromptu match on the card or pushed to a later date.

#1. She could join Bayley's faction at WWE Clash at the Castle

IYO SKY, Bayley, and Dakota Kai

At WWE Clash at the Castle, RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka will unite to take on Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai.

The Role Model and her teammates shocked the world at SummerSlam, and they've shaken up the women's division ever since. Recently on After The Bell, the former SmackDown Women's Champion hinted that more members may be on the way.

The group united due to being rejected, pushed aside, or made to wait for the spotlight. If Tegan has any ill-will due to her past treatment at the hands of WWE, she may join the group in order to "take control."

The Welsh superstar's native country will likely welcome her back with open arms. Triple H has shown that he is more than willing to bring stars back, and there are a number of fun ways for The Shiniest Wizard to return.

