5 possible finishes to Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black on WWE SmackDown

Damian Priest is set to lock horns with Aleister Black this Friday on WWE SmackDown live at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Priest is out for revenge after Black attacked him two weeks ago during his match against Carmelo Hayes.
The two stars are facing each other on the night before Night 1 of SummerSlam in a match that suddenly became very personal. Black set his sights on Priest, who was just looking out for R-Truth.
Let's look at five possible finishes for the much-anticipated Priest vs. Black matchup.
#5. Carmelo Hayes' possible interference
While the match between Damian Priest and Aleister Black is a dream for some members of the WWE Universe, it's hard not to see Carmelo Hayes get involved. Hayes lost the match because of Black's attack on Priest, so he would want to return the favor.
Hayes has history with Black, who returned to WWE to target The Miz. The logic is there for Melo to interfere, though he and Black are technically heels. It's also easier for Melo to target Priest rather than a fellow bad guy.
#4. R-Truth might attack Aleister Black
Another WWE Superstar who could get involved in the Damian Priest-Aleister Black match is R-Truth. He remains unhinged and unpredictable, so going after Black despite getting the win over him falls under his character's current iteration.
If Carmelo Hayes interferes in the match, R-Truth could make things even. This could set up a huge tag team match, with Priest and Truth teaming up to take on the unlikely duo of Black and Hayes.
#3. Damian Priest could get his first big victory since May
After beating Drew McIntyre at Saturday Night's Main Event inside a Steel Cage last May 24, Damian Priest has only had two matches. The first-round fatal four-way match in the King of the Ring Tournament in June, and his match against Carmelo Hayes two weeks ago on SmackDown.
If there are no interferences, Priest getting a win over Aleister Black should boost his standing again at the top of the card. He could very well be mentioned as a potential next contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
#2. Aleister Black might get a clean win
Since returning after WrestleMania, Aleister Black has only picked up wins over The Miz and Carmelo Hayes. He lost to R-Truth via rollup in their match three weeks ago on SmackDown.
If Black gets a win over Damian Priest, it will be his biggest victory since his comeback. Priest won't be affected by the loss after beating Drew McIntyre in May. The win would put Black on level with the former World Heavyweight Champion while also extending a feud that could be good.
#1. The match could end in a massive brawl
One of the things that gets fans excited since Triple H took over WWE creative is the massive brawls. They've been overdone before, but the WWE Universe seems to love it every time it happens.
Aleister Black and Damian Priest fighting to a double disqualification adds a layer to their story, giving it more intrigue. A brawl would heighten the interest, plus general manager Nick Aldis could add a stipulation for their next match, possibly at Clash in Paris at the end of the month.
