3 Reasons why Damian Priest beat Drew McIntyre at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

By Love Verma
Modified May 25, 2025 09:03 GMT
Damian Priest defeated Drew McIntyre at SNME 2025. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Damian Priest defeated Drew McIntyre at SNME 2025. [Image credits: WWE.com]

At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Damian Priest delivered a ruthless performance as he defeated Drew McIntyre in a steel cage match. After a brutal fight, Priest hit McIntyre with a brutal con-chair-to, leading to him escaping the cage through the gate to emerge victorious.

The 42-year-old star's victory came as a surprise to many. In this article, we will discuss three possible reasons why Priest defeated McIntyre at WWE SNME.

#3. To write Drew McIntyre off television

Drew McIntyre recently disclosed that he was dealing with an injury. Despite this, he is working hurt in the Stamford-based promotion. So, it's possible that the sports entertainment juggernaut wants to give McIntyre a break from television to fully recover.

As a result, Damian Priest beat Drew McIntyre in their steel cage match in a brutal way, as this will write the Scottish Warrior off television.

#2. To end a year-long rivalry with the babyface going over

The rivalry between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest gained steam after Elimination Chamber and continued following their clash at WrestleMania. The creative team probably wanted to put an end to this rivalry with the babyface star emerging at the top.

Following this match, both McIntyre and Priest could follow their separate paths and may not come face to face anytime soon. A move like this will also help solidify Priest as a main-event star in WWE by giving him a new story.

#1. To build Damian Priest as a top babyface on WWE SmackDown

Since leaving The Judgment Day, Damian Priest has been a babyface in the company. The Archer of Infamy has also impressed the WWE Universe with his work in the squared circle.

Priest emerging victorious in a major feud could be a sign that he will get a major push soon. SmackDown currently lacks prominent babyfaces, and rebuilding The Punisher by giving him the right storylines seems like the most probable direction after beating one of the biggest heels on the roster in The Scottish Warrior.

It remains to be seen whether Priest can enter the world title picture again now that his feud with McIntyre seems to be over.

Edited by Arsh Das
