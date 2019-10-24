5 possible finishes for Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel

Seth Rollins and The Fiend will go one-on-one at Crown Jewel.

Many people had issues with the way Seth Rollins' Universal title defense against Bray Wyatt ended at Hell in a Cell. After the referee of the match announced that he stopped the match because he feared for Bray's life, a rematch was set up. This time, however, WWE has stipulated that the match "can't be stopped for any reason". One would assume that means pinfall or submission can end the match, but the referee's discretion is not in play. No matter what the men do to each other (or plan to do to each other) the referee can only watch, count the pinfall, or signal for the bell after a submission.

Fans are concerned about how WWE is going to end this match. Will Wyatt suffer his first loss as "The Fiend"? Will he win the Universal Championship and take it to SmackDown? Will The Fiend stay on RAW while Bray Wyatt joins the SmackDown roster? What could happen on Halloween when Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt clash again?

#5 Seth Rollins defeats The Fiend Bray Wyatt and hands him his first loss

Seth Rollins hit many Stomps at Hell in a Cell but couldn't get the job done.

The Fiend was a horror movie monster at Hell in a Cell, coming back from everything Rollins was able to throw at him. He stood up immediately after Seth would hit his finisher on multiple occasions, and no matter what the Universal Champion did, Bray just kept moving forward. On Halloween, maybe the Champion can finally exorcize his demons and beat the monster.

No major Championships have changed hands at a show in Saudi Arabia, and while there is a first time for everything, it doesn't seem like they would start here. Seth Rollins has been a very strong, nearly unbeatable wrestler for a long time, and there have been recent hints, especially after the reaction he received at the end of the Hell in a Cell match, that Seth might be turning to the dark side himself. If that's the case, the fans will definitely not give him a hero's welcome when he returns to the United States after being the first man to pin The Fiend, especially so soon into his run as the character. Defeating such a popular figure would be a great catalyst for a heel turn, but would it be at the expense of The Fiend?

