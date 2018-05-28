5 Possible finishes for Seth Rollins vs Jinder Mahal

We explore all the possibilities in which the match between Seth Rollins and Jinder Mahal ends.

Tyler Martin ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 20:06 IST

The Architect vs The Modern-Day Maharaja

Jinder Mahal and Roman Reigns will face each other at WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view. But before that, Jinder Mahal will get the opportunity to become the Intercontinental Champion as he faces Seth Rollins tonight on Raw.

Seth Rollins is on a roll. After winning the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania, he has successfully defended it against the likes of Miz, Finn Balor, Mojo Rawley, and Kevin Owens. Moreover, he has successfully retained the title across four continents.

These two did face each other before for the NXT Championship. Seth Rollins won that match and became the first ever NXT Champion. However, Jinder has evolved a lot since then.

Can he retain his Intercontinental Championship against Jinder Mahal? Here are five possible finishes for Seth Rollins vs Jinder Mahal.

#5 Roman Reigns disqualifies Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns can give Jinder Mahal a beat-down in the middle of the match disqualifying Seth Rollins

Last week on Raw, Seth Rollins came to the aid of Roman Reigns after being ambushed by Kevin Owens and Jinder Mahal.

As a result, a tag team match was announced between Kevin Owens and Jinder Mahal versus Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. The Shield members picked up the win but Jinder hit them with a steel chair later on.

This whole sequence should be fresh in the minds of the Big Dog. So, don't be surprised if you see him at Seth Rollins' corner. Roman Reigns does help Seth Rollins retain his championship but not in a manner he wants.

Sensing a Jinder Mahal victory due to interference (we will talk about that later), he takes out Jinder in front of the referee.

The referee disqualifies Seth Rollins but he retains his championship. A guy like Seth Rollins will detest this now (never in the past), and this sows the seed for a Shield breakup.