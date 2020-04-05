5 possible finishes for the match between Otis and Dolph Ziggler at WrestleMania 36

We know who the WWE Universe will be cheering for in this match!

Here are 5 possible finishes to Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler at WrestleMania.

Otis will take on Dolph Ziggler at WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania 36 is set to be a show we will never forget. No crowd and no stadium setup has not deterred WWE from giving us a fantastic lineup of matches. Several feuds will conclude WrestleMania, giving the viewers what they’ve craved for the past few months. The storyline involving Otis, Mandy Rose, and Dolph Ziggler on SmackDown has captured the imagination of the WWE Universe.

After Ziggler stole Rose away from Otis on Valentines Day, these two have been arch-nemesis, leading us to a point where a WrestleMania showdown was the only solution possible. This match will be Otis’ first match on the WrestleMania main card and what an experience it will be for him to go up against a veteran in the Show-Off.

#5 Tucker turns on Otis

Heavy Machinery have been a tag team since NXT

Since debuting on the main roster in January 2019, Heavy Machinery has been an integral part of WWE programming. They have quickly established themselves as fan favorites, often garnering great crowd reactions from the WWE Universe. However, that is not the case when it comes to individual crowd-pull. WrestleMania is an event where the biggest swerves of the year take place, so having Tucker cost his best friend a match would fit right into that category.

Picture the scene, Otis has mercilessly destroyed Ziggler for the majority of the match, impressing Mandy in the process, only for his tag team partner to take him out before he’s able to hit his finishing move. The match would, therefore, end in a DQ, allowing neither man to take a pinfall loss. This would also mark the end of Heavy Machinery, giving us a feud that could explode throughout the summer.

