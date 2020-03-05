5 possible finishes for the RAW women's Elimination Chamber match

Vatsal Rathod

Who will be heading to WrestleMania 36 to challenge Becky Lynch?

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

We are less than 30 days away from the biggest spectacle in all of sports entertainment as WrestleMania 36 is scheduled to take place on April 5, 2020, in Tampa, Florida. But before that, we have one last major stop on The Road to WrestleMania in the form of WWE Elimination Chamber. Set to take place this Sunday on March 8, 2020, the PPV is sure to have major implications on the match card of the Show of Shows.

One of the most anticipated matches announced for the show is the Elimination Chamber match to determine the challenger for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36. The match will see Natalya, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Asuka, Sarah Logan, and Shayna Baszler enter the deadly structure and battle it out to earn themselves a shot at Becky Lynch's title at WrestleMania.

In this feature, we analyze five possible finishes for what is sure to be a thrilling match. Who are you rooting for? Be sure to let us know in the comments section below.

#5 Shayna Baszler enters first and wins in dominant fashion

"Everything ABOUT this is laid out perfectly for ME to be the one who takes your title at @WrestleMania."@QoSBaszler has no doubt she's punching her ticket to face @BeckyLynchWWE at #WrestleMania when she's inside the Elimination Chamber... #Raw pic.twitter.com/8muPJ5SAyj — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 18, 2020

If the build-up to this Elimination Chamber is anything to go by, one woman stands-out among all others - Shayna Baszler. The Queen of Spades has had an amazing showcase in the last month or so, starting from her entering the Royal Rumble at #30 and ending up just short of winning it all.

With many considering the former NXT Women's Champion to be the clear favorite to win the match, her winning in domineering fashion is one of the likeliest finishes to the match. Moreover, her entering the Chamber first and going on to outlast everyone and have 3 to 4 eliminations would portray her as a true threat to The Man's title.

