5 Possible finishes for LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41

LA Knight faces a stiff test at WrestleMania 41 when he defends the United States Championship against Jacob Fatu. Few stars have experienced the type of meteoric rise up the roster - and with the fans - like The Samoan Werewolf.

Ad

He quickly eclipsed the rest of Solo Sikoa's Bloodline, as well as he himself. After defeating Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match, Fatu earned a shot at Knight's title.

With some other notable performers not booked for the PLE, any one of them could influence the outcome. The next five finishes are possible between Jacob Fatu and LA Knight at WrestleMania 41.

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

#5. Solo Sikoa inadvertently costs Jacob Fatu the win

One possibility is that Solo Sikoa tries to help Fatu win but accidentally costs his friend the chance to win the title at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Trending

This would continue teasing the tension between the two men since Solo lost the Tribal Combat and disappeared for a few months.

Fatu then operated as his own man, but he took exception when Sikoa randomly returned and expected things to go back to normal.

This would be a great transition to a feud after WrestleMania 41 and eventually lead to the one-on-one match they were supposed to have.

#4. Jacob Fatu could squash LA Knight at WrestleMania 41

Ad

If WWE really wants to make a statement between LA Knight and Jacob Fatu, they could have the Samoan Werewolf run through the Megastar.

Fatu has been booked like an unstoppable monster, even going so far as to match the much bigger Braun Strowman in all of their encounters.

Bookers may want to establish The Samoan Werewolf as one of the next big monsters in WWE, so he could easily squash LA Knight in under five minutes at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

#3. LA Knight might retain the United States Championship

Since Knight just regained the title from Shinsuke Nakamura a month or so ago, bookers could decide to keep the championship around his waist in Las Vegas.

The Megastar is one of the most popular in all of WWE and has kept a good spotlight on the United States Championship. Last year's Show of Shows featured many title changes.

Ad

With the possibility of a repeat likely at WrestleMania 41, officials may decide to keep Knight as the United States Champion. He can then focus on defending the title if and when the 2025 WWE Draft shakes things up.

#2. Solo Sikoa helps Jacob Fatu win

Ad

One thing is certain about Jacob Fatu’s match with LA Knight – Solo Sikoa will interfere in some capacity. The burning question is, who will his interference help? To maintain his alliance with Jacob, Sikoa may interfere to help his ally win.

He has repeatedly stated that he wants and thinks Fatu will bring the US title back to his family. The Tribal Heir could back up those words by costing LA Knight and helping his ally win the United States title at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

It would show that his words were genuine and that he isn't as tyrannical as Roman Reigns when he led the Original Bloodline.

#1. Sikoa can debut a new group that costs Jacob Fatu the title

SmackDown has lacked a dominant faction ever since Solo Sikoa's group was toppled at WarGames. (Image Credits: WWE.com).

With a lot of moving parts either injured or on the sidelines, Triple H could decide to debut a new version of Solo’s group. This could involve Tonga Loa and Bronson Reed returning from injuries.

Ad

Hikuleo could also make his WWE debut at WrestleMania 41 as part of the group. The new faction could emerge as if it’s about to help Fatu win, but instead turn on him.

This would establish the group as a new force. LA Knight could then take advantage and leave the two sides to do what they may on SmackDown away from the United States title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Serocki Matt Serocki is a sports journalist from outside of Boston, Massachusetts who has written about sports for a local newspaper, the MetroWest Daily News.



Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.



During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.



Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004. Know More