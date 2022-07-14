5 possible finishes for Madcap Moss vs. Theory on WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns attacks, former world champion interferes, and more

Theory is set to compete on the next edition of WWE SmackDown. The WWE RAW Superstar doesn't often appear on the blue brand. However, since he holds the Money in the Bank briefcase, he can show up at any point to tease a possible cash-in.

The young superstar has been building quite a bit of momentum lately. He had a run with the WWE United States Championship and then captured the Money in the Bank contract for a guaranteed title match in the future.

Theory's opponent on SmackDown is another up-and-coming superstar who has been building momentum, Madcap Moss. The match was booked due to a backstage confrontation between the two on last week's show.

What happens when two jacked, up-and-coming stars go toe-to-toe? Both superstars arguably need to win to keep their push, so the outcome of this bout is potentially very intriguing. Who will win and how?

Below are five possible finishes for Madcap Moss vs. Theory on WWE SmackDown.

#5. Theory might get himself disqualified

Mr. Money in the Bank

The bout between Theory and Madcap Moss may not have a particularly satisfying ending. Due to this upcoming match being on free television without much build-up, WWE may decide neither should take a proper loss.

The potential choice is understandable. Both Theory and Moss are currently being pushed up the card. Neither should necessarily be losing, especially in a bout that's relatively cold.

The company could go for a double count-out or have Theory walk away. But a better approach may be to have Theory get himself disqualified. Madcap said he wanted to shove the entire briefcase into Theory's mouth on SmackDown last week. It'd be logical for the case to come into play.

If Mr. Money in the Bank uses his briefcase as a weapon, it could do three key things. It would benefit the short story they told last week, get the two out of losing clean in the middle, and establish the briefcase as a weapon for future use. The finish may not be ideal, but it could be the logical choice.

#4. Dolph Ziggler might cost Theory the match

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Dolph Ziggler returned to WWE programming. The former world champion has only appeared a few times since WrestleMania.

In fact, he's only had two televised matches since the big event. The first bout was an NXT Championship match against Bron Breakker, and then he was in a battle royal.

His lack of screen time may be why many were surprised to see him come out during the main event of RAW. He quietly sat ringside and watched as Riddle and Bobby Lashley teamed up against Theory and Seth Rollins. When Theory attempted to cheat his way to victory, Ziggler stopped the young star and laid him out with a superkick post-match.

For now, the reasons behind Ziggler's actions aren't yet known. Still, if he made an impact on RAW, there's a chance that he'll do the same on SmackDown. There's a strong possibility that Dolph Ziggler will show up during this bout and cost Theory the win. It may be done to prevent Theory from cheating or for some other reason not yet explained.

#3. Theory could potentially defeat the WWE SmackDown star

Theory on ladders

Theory has had a unique push as of late. He is moving up the card while competing and interacting with bigger names. Despite that, he has lost a decent amount of matches.

Take WWE Money in the Bank as an example. Theory won the Money in the Bank briefcase in the main event. Earlier in the night, however, he lost his US Title to Bobby Lashley. Then on this week's WWE Monday Night RAW, he lost again.

If the plan is to push Theory to the top of the card, he's due some wins. While Madcap isn't a top star yet, a win here for Theory would still help his credibility. He doesn't have to beat Moss clean, but Theory picking up a win may be wise.

#2. Madcap Moss could pick up a clean win

Madcap Moss has a lot of potential. When it comes to physique and overall looks, few compare to Moss in modern-day professional wrestling. He's also a fantastic athlete who is incredibly explosive in the ring.

WWE sees big things in him. Moss had a long-term feud with Happy Corbin. Ultimately, he had three major matches against Corbin and won it all. He was also included in this year's Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

If the company wants to keep up the momentum, they may very well have the athletic Moss defeat Theory. It could be argued that since Theory is Mr. Money in the Bank, he can lose without it hurting him. A win for Madcap could help further his push.

#1. Roman Reigns might attack Theory for his taunts

Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman

Roman Reigns is not the star a young wrestler wants to mess with. The Tribal Chief is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and he's held the Universal Title for a record-setting number of days.

Despite that, Theory has decided to poke the bear. During last week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Paul Heyman were in the ring discussing their plans to destroy Brock Lesnar.

In the middle of their promo, Theory walked out with his Money in the Bank briefcase, essentially skipping around the ringside area. He wanted to remind Roman that he can cash in at any time.

Theory has been successful during his tenure thus far in World Wrestling Entertainment. His smug attitude may, in part, be what has led him to success. Still, The Tribal Chief likely didn't appreciate Theory's taunting.

As a result, Reigns may come out during Theory's bout with Madcap and lay waste to the young star. Roman is the type to send a message that would be one Theory can understand.

Will Theory walk away with a win on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown? Will Madcap Moss shut the young star up as promised? Several intriguing finishes are possible with this upcoming bout. Thankfully, fans won't have to wait long to discover how it will unfold.

