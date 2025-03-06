5 possible finishes for Seth Rollins and CM Punk's Steel Cage Match on WWE RAW

After one of the best RAW openings in history, CM Punk and Seth Rollins will meet inside a Steel Cage on next week's show. Punk rattled off a blistering promo targeting John Cena's heel turn to align with the Rock.

He then blasted Rollins for his obsession with The Best in the World, which led to his elimination in the Elimination Chamber match.

The two could not be kept apart, so much so that RAW GM Adam Pearce almost forced one man to leave the arena. Before the dust settled, he booked Rollins and Punk in a Steel Cage Match on next week's show.

The second massive showdown between the bitter rivals could end in one of the next five ways. WWE uses different rules for different steel cage matches, so it's unknown if escaping the cage will result in victory this time.

#5. Seth Rollins pins CM Punk

Will Seth Rollins get the better of CM Punk by finishing him off with another stomp? (Image Credit: WWE.com)

CM Punk bested The Visionary in the main event of RAW's debut on Netflix earlier this year. It was a clean match, with both men giving it their all.

WWE needs to keep interest in the feud, so having Punk beat Rollins again would be akin to his feud with Cody Rhodes.

The Architect has put over a lot of stars lately, including Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Roman Reigns and the Rock at WrestleMania 40. He needs a big win and getting one over Punk on next week's RAW would lead to an inevitable rubber match.

#4. A Roman Reigns Spear leads to a Punk victory

There's an extremely strong possibility that Roman Reigns will return (again) to WWE next week. He didn't pop up during the Elimination Chamber as both Randy Orton and Jade Cargill returned after months away.

WrestleMania 41 is over a month away, but he needs to come back if he's going to be involved in a meaningful program on The Show of Shows. With his two primary rivals fighting each other in a Steel Cage Match, it will be the perfect time to make an impact.

Punk may have eliminated Reigns and Rollins from the Rumble. It was Rollins, however, who delivered two Curb Stomps out of frustration after the elimination.

The Tribal Chief could return during the main event of RAW and Spear his one-time ally. That would give Punk a win and force Rollins to flirt with madness on the way to WrestleMania.

#3. CM Punk pins Seth Rollins again on RAW

However it happens, if Punk beats Rollins, two matches are possible. The first is that the long-rumored Triple Threat between Reigns, Punk, and Rollins will go forward.

With nothing at stake other than bragging rights, it makes less sense to have a non-title match with three of WWE's biggest stars. The second match, which should be the actual contest, would be Punk getting added to Rhodes/Cena.

It could be explained as his favor since he didn't tap out to Cena. The ref called the match after The Best in the World passed out from Cena's submission.

Cleanly pinning his rival on RAW would be a strong argument since Punk would have competed in two cage matches in two weeks. Rollins and Reigns could then square off.

#2. Seth Rollins goes nuts and the ref stops it

While he still dances to the ring and plays to the fans, Seth Rollins has let his emotions get the better of him lately. The first involved the Curb Stomps on Reigns.

The second was stomping Punk instead of leaving the Elimination Chamber after he was eliminated. If The Best in the World keeps kicking out, it may push Rollins over the edge more than usual.

He could refuse to stop attacking his rival or attack the ref. Steel Cage matches don't usually have rules, but if he assaults the ref, it could force a stoppage or disqualification.

#1. Roman Reigns' return leads to a non-finish

If Roman Reigns doesn't return on next week's RAW (even though he's still a SmackDown star), he'll have missed the two greatest opportunities to make a lasting impact.

He'll want revenge on both Rollins and Punk for issues stemming from the Rumble. Even though the Rumble is every man for themselves, he was mad that Punk eliminated him, as if he wouldn't do the same.

The whole complaining about it didn't make sense since he didn't want to team with The Best in the World at WarGames.

The Tribal Chief could rush the cage or blast the door open to Spear both men to claim his revenge. It could leave both lifeless in the ring and cause a "No Contest" finish. That ending would set up a potential Triple Threat bout at WrestleMania 41.

