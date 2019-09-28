5 Possible finishes to Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio will face Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship

On the season premiere of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins will put his Universal Championship on the line against the legendary Rey Mysterio. The greatest masked Superstar of all time earned this opportunity by winning a five-man elimination match last Monday.

Seth Rollins himself stated that this would be a dream match for him but was still adamant he’d be victorious come the end of the night. Rollins has grown up watching The Master Of The 619 overcome the odds in WWE, now he gets a chance to experience the greatness himself.

This is an incredibly intriguing match up not only due to the fact we’ve never seen it before but because of the calibre of the two Superstars. With a draft on the horizon and a move to Fox in the works for SmackDown, this is a very interesting time to be a WWE fan, and this match could go a number of different ways.

Here are 5 possible finishes to Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio.

#5 Interference from Andrade

Is Andrade is the next big Latino superstar?

Having beaten the Lucha Libre legend on several occasions, Andrade’s stocks have never been higher. Andrade has been put over by Rey Mysterio in numerous matches, and it wasn’t as if those matches were clouded with controversy. The former World Champion put him over cleanly. In fact, Mysterio put him over so much that he almost considered retiring from wrestling for good, until his son stepped in.

Regardless, Andrade has been put on a pedestal and must do everything he can to capitalise on that momentum.

As a young up starter, it’s always smart to build your name off the hype of an established legend. It’s quite possible that Andrade has not finished riding the wave of the Lucha Libre, leading him to interfere with this match on Monday.

Accompanied by Zelina Vega, Andrade could run down to the ring as Rey is about to hit the 619, distract him, thus allowing Rollins to hit the dreaded stomp.

